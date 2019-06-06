Winter 2019-2020 - YQB enjoys more international flights to and from Québec City thanks to Air Transat

QUÉBEC CITY, June 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) eagerly welcomes Air Transat's decision to add more international flights to and from Québec City over the winter 2019–2020 period. The airline intends to offer more flights to Florida and Cuba and add more frequent flights between Québec City and Paris.

"We're thrilled with Air Transat's decision to offer more flights to France and to the sun destinations beloved by so many in Québec City," stated Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB. "This decision is the result of close collaboration and is further evidence of Air Transat's desire to not only serve the people of Québec City, but to bring more tourists to the area year-round. We, alongside Air Transat and the entire community, strongly believe that Québec City and its winter attractions have what it takes to charm tourists," he added.

New winter 2019–2020 flights

Destination Dates Frequency Details Paris, France From December 19 2 flights per week These flights began in mid-February in 2018 Fort Lauderdale, United States From November 5 4 flights per week from November 5–December 17 and 5 flights per week thereafter One additional flight per week for the entire season Holguin, Cuba From December 24 2 flights per week One additional flight per week

About Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB)

YQB is managed by Aéroport de Québec Inc., the private corporation responsible since November 1, 2000 for the management, operation, maintenance and development of Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB). Around a dozen carriers use YQB to offer connections to North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe, and daily flights to the main hubs in eastern North America.

Recent awards :

2019 – Best Environmental Practices – ACI-NA

2019 and 2018 – Employee Recommended Workplace Awards, presented by Morneau Shepell and The Globe and Mail

and The Globe and Mail 2018 and 2017 – Élixir PMI-Montréal award for outstanding management of the YQB 2018 project

2018 – Airport Innovation & Excellence Award – Canadian Tourism Awards

2018 – Excellence in Communication Practices – ACI-NA

2018 – INOVA Award from the Urban Development Institute of Québec

2018 – Level 2 Airport Carbon Accreditation certification

2018 – Grands Prix du génie-conseil québécois – Mechanical and electrical building engineering

2017 and 2015 – Priority Pass Lounge of the Year Awards – Best lounge in North America

2017 – Boomerang Award – Website or application – Service of the Year award for the "YQB, Aéroport de Québec" mobile app

2016 – Boomerang Award – Website or application – Service of the Year award for the "aeroportdequebec.com" website

2016 – Priority Pass Lounge of the Year Awards – Highly Commended

2013/2011/2010 – Best airport in North America in the 0 to 2 million passenger category, Airport Service Quality (ASQ)

