Winpak's Board of Directors Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend

WINNIPEG, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX:WPK) announces that at a meeting on December 12, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of three cents (3 cents, Canadian currency) per share. The dividend is payable January 10, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2020.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, and in health-care applications.

For further information: L.A. Warelis, Vice President and CFO, (204) 831-2254; O.Y. Muggli, President and CEO, (204) 831-2214

