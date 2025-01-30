Winpak Earns Silver Medal from EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. ("Winpak" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality packaging materials for perishable foods, beverages and healthcare, announced today that it has achieved a Silver Medal from EcoVadis - a global leader in business sustainability assessments.

Winpak's score places the Company in the top 15% globally for all assessed companies. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. More than 130,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis.

Randy Zasitko, Winpak's Vice President of Supply Chain and Procurement noted, "Winpak is committed to corporate transparency and reducing our impact on the environment. The score achieved by Winpak is a testament to the efforts of Winpak employees and our dedication to sustainability and ongoing improvement."

EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidence-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

About Winpak:

Winpak's mantra "It's Our Nature to Protect™" serves as the foundation for our vision to provide the best packaging solutions for people and planet. The Company specializes in three main business streams – Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging & Lidding, and Packaging Machinery.

Winpak is actively engaged in driving the principles of a Circular Economy, and is a member of Ameripen, the Association of Plastic Recyclers, CIAC Plastics Division, PAC Global, the Polypropylene Recycling Coalition and the Sustainable Packaging Coalition.

Learn more about Winpak at www.winpak.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About EcoVadis:

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 220+ purchasing categories and 180+ countries.

Learn more at: EcoVadis.com/suppliers

