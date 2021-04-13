Winpak Deepens its Strategic Alliance with Wipak as a Global Supplier of Healthcare Packaging

WINNIPEG, MB, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. ("Winpak" or the "Company") (TSX: WPK) is closely aligned with Wipak (European sister Company), one of Europe's leading manufacturers of packaging materials. Winpak's strategic alliance with Wipak provides the Company access to the expertise of packaging professionals worldwide and offers a broad range of products and packaging solutions. Moving forward, this co-operation will be further deepened.

Winpak and Wipak have formed a new global brand: Wiicare® for healthcare packaging. Together, both businesses will ensure that medical customers worldwide receive enhanced product performance through a jointly designed and uniform product portfolio of sterile barrier packaging systems wherever sourced globally.

The goal of the new Wiicare® brand is to help Winpak and Wipak become the most sought-after supplier of healthcare packaging in the world. This is especially important as healthcare customers seek to work with business partners that know them intimately, provide a global presence with local service, and offer the experience and expertise that meet their long-term supply requirements.

The strategic global alliance of Wiicare® for healthcare packaging will encompass sales and marketing, research and development, product management and regulatory affairs. Business operations will continue to work under the existing companies of Winpak and Wipak. Wiicare® products will be manufactured by the following Winpak sites: Winpak Division, a division of Winpak Ltd., Winpak Heat Seal Packaging Inc., Winpak Control Group Inc., and Winpak Films Inc.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods, beverages and in healthcare applications. www.winpak.com

Wipak manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods and in healthcare applications. www.wipak.com

