Winpak Announces New Company Vision, Mission, and Values

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. ("Winpak" or the "Company") is excited to announce its new vision, mission, and values. Winpak's new statements will help shape how the Company approaches new opportunities, embraces future challenges, and be a beacon to guide organizational behavior.

Vision:

To provide the best packaging solutions for people and planet.

Mission:

We design, manufacture, and supply the most sustainable packaging solutions that reduce food waste, extend freshness, and promote health.

We elevate customer brands with dedicated technical expertise, industry partnerships, and deep-rooted relationships.

We challenge our diverse teams to innovate continuously in the service of our customers, each other, and our communities.

Values:

Safety – Focus on an uncompromising commitment to safety

Integrity – Do the right thing and be accountable

Resourcefulness – Create winning solutions for the customer, the community, and Winpak

Sustainability – Make decisions today that positively impact the world in the future

Innovation – Act with courage, challenge the status quo, and find new ways to grow our company and each other

Respect – Treat all people with compassion, fairness, and dignity

Inclusion – Embrace enrichment from diverse individual perspectives that reflect the communities where we live and do business

"Winpak has a rich history that spans over 40 years of visionary leadership, stellar customer partnerships, and a stable workforce," states Olivier Muggli, Winpak President and CEO. "Our refreshed vision, mission, and values are great reminders to our stakeholders of Winpak's commitment to continually evolve with a more robust purpose and also instill a sense of pride to be part of the Winpak family."

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality materials and related packaging machines. Winpak's products are used primarily for the packaging of perishable foods, beverages and in healthcare applications.



