Winnipeg's Beloved Yoga Studio Returns to MMF Owned Building in Downtown this Fall

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - in the National Homeland of the Red River Métis – Today, the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the National Government of the Red River Métis, is proud to join the ownership of Yoga Public to announce the reopening of Canada's largest yoga studio at 280 Fort Street, an MMF-owned building in downtown Winnipeg, this September.

The MMF's priority to actively revitalize downtown Winnipeg, coupled with the determination of Ida Albo, owner of Yoga Public and managing partner of the Fort Garry Hotel, has led to the studio coming back to serve Winnipeg's yoga community.

When it first opened its studio in 2012, Yoga Public was and now returns as Canada's largest yoga playground, spanning over 16,000 square feet with a sleek, modern design that maintains the warmth and community that Yoga Public is known for.

"Yoga Public was more than a place to practice yoga – it was a space where people found deeper connections with themselves and others," says Albo. "We're thrilled to welcome everyone to a place that feels like home – a place to practice, to grow, and to connect."

The studio returns with a renewed energy and commitment to wellness and will reopen with many of the beloved teachers and classes that members have missed. The schedule will include hot yoga in our Far Infrared heated studio, powerful flows, gentle hatha and restorative yoga, and fresh new offerings in meditation.

"The MMF continues to deliver on its responsibility to do our part to revitalize downtown as the economic heart of the City and Province we helped build, and we are always happy to welcome business partners who are equally invested in our downtown," said David Chartrand, President of the MMF. "I invited businesses to unite with us at last month's announcement highlighting our most recent large-scale investment in downtown Winnipeg. I commend Ida Albo, a renowned business leader, for heeding the call and working with us to reopen Yoga Public, bringing more people to downtown with a premium wellness offering."

Yoga Public officially opens September 14, 2024, and invites both longtime members and new yogis to rediscover their passion for yoga in a revitalized setting.

For more information about the reopening, class schedules, and upcoming workshops, please visit www.yogapublic.ca.

About Yoga Public: Located in downtown Winnipeg, Yoga Public is a spacious 16,000 sq ft yoga centre, with four studios, including a state-of-the-art Far Infrared Hot studio designed to deliver the ultimate wellness experience. Yoga Public provides a safe and inclusive space to deepen, return or begin a yoga practice from hot yoga and powerful flows to Pilates, gentle hatha, restorative, meditation, and more. Our certified instructors are passionate about yoga, with a minimum of 500 teacher training hours and decades of combined experience.

About the MMF: The MMF is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are a distinct Indigenous Nation and People and Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba

