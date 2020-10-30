Winners of the Tales of Triumph Contest announced

Nine small businesses receive prizes worth up to $15,000

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada Post is proud to announce the winners of the Small Business Tales of Triumph Contest.

Three Grand Prize Winners will receive packages worth $15,000, including $10,000 in Canada Post Parcel and Direct Marketing services, as well as paid advertising and a coaching session with one of the contest judges. Six Runners Up will receive packages worth $10,000.

An independent panel of judges, made up of industry experts, chose the contest winners. The winning companies revamped their business strategies, applied innovative marketing techniques and found ways to support their communities as COVID-19 tested their business.

These are the contest categories and Grand Prize Winners:

Doing Good: This company knows that doing good is good for business and recent events have amplified their focus on making their community stronger.

Winner: Caribbean Flavas Restaurant & Catering

In March the family-run, Fredericton -based restaurant reduced prices and introduced a buy-one-give-one meal option in support of local first responders and those in need.





Offline to Online: This company moved from brick-and-mortar to e-commerce, found new revenue streams online and through social media, and transformed its business.

Winner: Ocean Sports

This 45-year-old, Edmonton -based company had to shift its business model to stay afloat. Last year, e-commerce sales represented 5% of the water sports and scuba store's revenue, now half its business happens online.





Weathered the Storm: This company is a survivor, consistently thinking two steps ahead and navigating whatever comes.

Winner: North Shore Sports Medicine

The Vancouver -based physiotherapy clinic shut down in March and stopped charging its therapists rent, offered virtual sessions to patients, and introduced ongoing memberships to support customer health and wellness.

The six Runners Up are:

Jamie Gentry Designs

Patricia's Cooking Classes for Children

COMMIS

Bougeotte et Placotine

The Local Space

HockeyStickMan Inc.

Visit www.canadapost.ca/talesoftriumph to read their stories and learn more about these businesses.

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]

