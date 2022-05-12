OTTAWA, ON, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Going an hour without power, calculating your carbon footprint, and learning how to find phantom power sources are just a few of the 16 energy-related challenges that students from across Canada took part in during the 11th iteration of the Classroom Energy Diet Challenge (CEDC). This year, four classrooms and two educators from across Canada are being recognized for their efforts in the CEDC.

"We are incredibly proud of the work that Canadian students have put into this competition, this year and throughout the past decade," said John Geiger, CEO of RCGS and President of Canadian Geographic Enterprises. "We have truly enjoyed seeing the dedication and creativity that students have put into each and every challenge and we hope to see that continue beyond the CEDC."

This award-winning program, presented by Canadian Geographic Education and Shell Canada, was created to inspire grades K to 12 students across Canada to better conserve energy. Between February and late April, 531 classrooms from across Canada were tasked with completing 16 challenges related to energy conservation, such as the One Hour, No Power Challenge, where classes saved energy by turning off all lights and electronics. These challenges resulted in students going 2,653 hours without power, saving 138,460 litres of water, and keeping 107,182 items from entering landfills.

"Congratulations to the students and teachers who participated in this year's Challenge from their classrooms and through virtual learning," said Susannah Pierce, Shell Canada President and County Chair. "The Challenge enables future generations to address their own energy use and highlights the importance of working together to decarbonize at school, at home and in the community."

Classes that participated in the CEDC were eligible to win one of more than 100 prizes, which total $50,000. Listed below are winners from the main prize categories. The full list of winners can be found at energydiet.canadiangeographic.ca

Video Challenge:

Most Student Driven: Roberts's Earth Rangers , École New Era School, Brandon, Man .

, École New Era School, . Best Call to Action: Eco-Lution Crew VFI , E.J. James Public School , Oakville, Ont.

, E.J. , Best Everyday Energy Savings Tip: Gillis Green Team , Cresthaven Public School, Toronto, Ont.

Top point value (16 challenges completed):

Gr 5 Wolfpack , Bishop Macdonell Catholic Elementary School, Toronto, Ont.

Energy Educator of the Year Award winners:

Nadira Ramharry , Meadowlands Public School, Ottawa, Ont.

, Meadowlands Public School, Marie Hoy-Kenny , St. Stephen Elementary School, Brampton, Ont.

For more information on the Classroom Energy Diet Challenge, please visit energydiet.canadiangeographic.ca or follow one of the official social media accounts listed below.

ABOUT THE ROYAL CANADIAN GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY

The RCGS is dedicated to imparting a broader knowledge and deeper appreciation of Canada — its people and places, its natural and cultural heritage, and its environmental, social, and economic opportunities. Canadian Geographic Education, the education branch of the RCGS, is one of Canada's largest non-profit educational organizations, comprising more than 23,000 members from across the country. The RCGS is funded primarily by membership fees and donations. The Society's Board of Governors and its program committees are composed entirely of volunteers.

