OTTAWA, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - In its 10th year, the Classroom Energy Diet Challenge saw record levels of participation as many classrooms continued to meet virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Six classrooms and two educators from across Canada are being recognized for their efforts in this year's Challenge.

This award-winning program, presented by Canadian Geographic Education and Shell Canada, was created to inspire grades K to 12 students across Canada to better conserve energy. Between February and late April, more than 550 classrooms were tasked to complete 17 challenges related to energy conservation. Students learned how to calculate their carbon footprint, how to find phantom power sources and even looked at energy consumption associated with food production.

"We are incredibly proud of all the teachers and students who have participated in this year's Classroom Energy Diet Challenge and who have made it such a success," says Gilles Gagnier, Chief Operating Officer and Publisher of Canadian Geographic. "This program may start in the classroom, but the skills and knowledge that students take from these challenges are ones that will lead them to be more energy-aware in their everyday lives."

Students' enthusiasm was palpable as they completed challenges like the "One Hour No Power" challenge, which had students turning off devices to understand the importance of reducing their energy use. Classrooms from across Canada were able to conserve 118,468 litres of water, went 3,273 hours without power and kept 25,944 items out of landfills over the course of this year's competition.

"Congratulations to the students and teachers who participated in this year's Challenge from their classrooms and through virtual learning," said Susannah Pierce, Shell Canada President and County Chair. "The creativity shown by teachers, students and parents, despite trying circumstances, can serve as inspiration for the sustainable energy choices each of us can make in our daily lives."

Classes that participated in the Challenge are eligible to win one of more than 100 prizes, which total $45,000. Listed below are winners from the main categories who won prizes for their great efforts on the challenges.

Video challenge winners:

Energy Educator of the Year Award:

Elementary : Lia Ciarallo , Kingsdale Academy, Pierrefonds, Que.

: , Kingsdale Academy, Secondary: Rhiannon Weismiller , E-Learning Day School, TDSB, Toronto, Ont.

17 point challenge winner: Eco-Freakos, La Salle School, La Salle MB

For more information on the Classroom Energy Diet Challenge, please visit energydiet.ca or follow the official challenge Twitter @Energy_lit.

ABOUT SHELL CANADA

Shell has been operating in Canada for more than 100 years and employs about 3,500 people across the country. Shell is in the business of providing energy to Canadians and people around the world and is one of the few integrated energy companies in Canada. Learn more at www.shell.ca or follow us on twitter @Shell_Canada

ABOUT THE ROYAL CANADIAN GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY

The RCGS is dedicated to imparting a broader knowledge and deeper appreciation of Canada — its people and places, its natural and cultural heritage and its environmental, social and economic opportunities. Canadian Geographic Education, the education branch of the RCGS, is one of Canada's largest non-profit educational organizations, comprising more than 25,000 members from across the country. The RCGS is funded primarily by membership fees and donations. The Society's Board of Governors and its program committees are composed entirely of volunteers.

Social Media Links: @RCGS_SGRC @CanGeoEdu @Energy_lit

SOURCE Royal Canadian Geographical Society

For further information: Media Information: Keegan Hoban, Communications Coordinator, The Royal Canadian Geographical Society, [email protected] or (877)786-2376 ext. 138; Shell Canada Media Relations: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.rcgs.org/

