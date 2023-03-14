The Weeknd becomes the second most decorated JUNO winner of all time, bringing home five awards total this year

Nickelback closed the show with a retrospective performance following their induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame



AP Dhillon captures audiences with a show-stopping performance of "Summer High;" makes history as the first artist to perform entirely in Punjabi on the JUNOS stage

EDMONTON, AB, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC celebrated Canada's biggest night in music this evening at The 52nd Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast. Hosted for the second time by Hollywood superstar Simu Liu, the awards were broadcast from Rogers Place in Edmonton, nationwide on CBC TV, CBC Gem , CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen and globally on CBCMusic.ca/junos .

Following his four major wins Saturday night at the 2023 JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Music Canada, The Weeknd becomes the second most awarded JUNO winner in history after adding Album of the Year* to his collection this evening. He has now amassed 22 wins in just a decade, breaking his tie with Bryan Adams, while Anne Murray holds the top spot as the JUNOS' most decorated artist with 25 awards.

"I am so honored to be recognized like this from my home country that I love so much. I'm so humbled by all this and could never thank fans enough," said The Weeknd in a statement.

FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS AT THE 2023 JUNO AWARDS, INCLUDING BIOGRAPHIES AND IMAGES, GO TO WWW.JUNOAWARDS.CA .

Global phenomenon, singer, songwriter and producer, AP Dhillon , made JUNOS history tonight as the first artist to sing entirely in Punjabi on the JUNO Awards stage, performing his chart-topping hit "Summer High" to a cheering crowd.

The evening's broadcast included Nickelback 's highly anticipated induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Presented by TD Group. Ryan Reynolds made a special virtual appearance to induct the group and celebrate the band for their incredible contributions to Canadian music. Edmonton Oilers' Captain, Connor McDavid , was also part of the festivities, joining the stage to honour the band in-person. To cap the evening, Nickelback performed a medley of their chart-topping and most iconic rock tracks.

SOURCE CARAS/The JUNO Awards

