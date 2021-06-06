The Weeknd sweeps the JUNOS taking home five awards



TORONTO, June 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC celebrated a golden anniversary this evening at the 50th Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast, Canada's biggest night in music. The awards were broadcast nationwide on CBC TV, CBC Gem , CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen and globally on CBCMusic.ca/junos . The highly anticipated event featured show-stopping performances from some of the country's brightest music stars and appearances from the nation's most recognizable personalities.

Both new and notable artists were celebrated for their excellence and took home some of JUNO Weekend's most prized awards. Following his three major wins announced Friday night at the 2021 JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Music Canada, The Weeknd also won Artist of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada and Album of the Year Presented by Music Canada during the broadcast, taking home an impressive total of five JUNO Awards this year. This brings his overall total to fifteen JUNO Awards, making The Weeknd the sixth most awarded artist in JUNO history.

Global superstar Justin Bieber walked away with the award for Pop Album of the Year Presented by CBC Music for his record-breaking album Changes and graced viewers with a knockout performance of his hit "Somebody.

Shawn Mendes took home the coveted JUNO Fan Choice Presented by Freedom Mobile. For the first time this year, Canadians were given the option to vote on TikTok as the official voting platform. This marks the third time Mendes has won JUNO Fan Choice, bringing his total JUNO count to an impressive 11 awards.

One of Canada's most buzzworthy talents, R&B singer Savannah Ré , took home Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year Presented by ADVANCE, Canada's Black Music Business Collective for her single "Solid", and emerging soulful singer-songwriter JP Saxe was awarded Breakthrough Artist of the Year Presented by FACTOR, The Government of Canada and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters. Saxe also performed his song "Like That" and was then joined by multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter Julia Michaels with a beautiful performance of the hit song "If The World Was Ending."

