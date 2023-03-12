Winners Announced for the 2023 JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Music Canada

The Weeknd leads with four awards and now ties with Bryan Adams as the second most decorated JUNO Award winner of all time

16 winners hailing from coast-to-coast take home their first JUNO statuette

Special honours presented to Ron Sakamoto (Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award) and Broken Social Scene's Kevin Drew (MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award Presented by CST Foundation)

EDMONTON, AB, March 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) paid tribute to the artists and industry veterans at the top of Canada's music scene this evening at the 2023 JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Music Canada, inside the Edmonton Convention Centre. Co-hosted by Alberta duo Andrew Phung (CBC's Run the Burbs and Kim's Convenience ) and hometown hero Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe (CBC Music's The Block ), the esteemed industry event included five knockout performances and the presentation of 41 JUNO Awards, along with the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award and the MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award Presented by CST Foundation.

Global entertainment icon and Canada's starboy, The Weeknd , took the night's top spot with four awards: Artist of the Year*, Single of the Year, Songwriter of the Year* and Pop Album of the Year. The Weeknd has now amassed 21 wins in just a decade, surpassing the legendary Celine Dion and tying Bryan Adams as the second most decorated JUNO Award winner of all time. If he wins any of the awards he is nominated for on Monday night's Broadcast (TikTok JUNO Fan Choice or Album of the Year*), he will push past Adams and take over the spot, second only to Canada's songbird, Anne Murray, who is the JUNOS' most decorated artist with 25 awards.

Ron Sakamoto, renowned country music manager and promoter, was awarded the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award for his significant contributions to music and the artists who create it. Broken Social Scene's Kevin Drew was presented with the MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award Presented by CST Foundation for his instrumental role at the outset of the MusiCounts TD Community Music Program, which has awarded $3.9 million to community groups and not-for-profits since 2013.

