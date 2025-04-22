Winmark - the Resale Company Announces Resale Partnership with Breedlove Guitars

This agreement enhances both companies' commitment to advancing sustainability initiatives in the music industry across North America

MINNEAPOLIS, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Winmark Corporation announced today that its Music Go Round retail chain has entered into a partnership as the Official Resale Partner of Breedlove Guitars, a pioneer in responsible guitar making recognized for its commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and environmental responsibility.

As part of this collaboration, Music Go Round will further integrate Breedlove guitars into its resale network, allowing customers to buy and sell these exceptional instruments and equipment through Music Go Round's franchised locations. The partnership offers a sustainable solution for musicians who seek to resell or purchase quality used Breedlove guitars, contributing to a circular economy that supports both music lovers and the planet.

"Partnering with Breedlove, a company that embodies our dedication to sustainability and excellence, is truly exciting," stated Renae Gaudette, Chief Operating Officer of Winmark. "This collaboration enhances our commitment to sustainability, extending the life of premium eco-friendly products, and provides customers with access to exceptional, sustainable guitars. As Breedlove's official resale partner, we are committed to enhancing the accessibility and sustainability of their high-quality instruments."

As the Premier Sustainability Partner of Winmark and Music Go Round, Breedlove will be the presenting sponsor of one acoustic guitar "Sponsored Buy Drive" per year and will jointly promote co-branded sustainability-focused content that will be distributed on all social channels as well as promoted by Music Go Round via local stores, its website, and national PR efforts.

"Breedlove is committed to crafting world-class guitars using environmentally responsible practices, and we are proud to collaborate with Winmark and Music Go Round to further promote sustainability in the music industry," said Tom Bedell, Owner of Breedlove Guitars. "By working together, we can offer musicians not only high-quality used instruments but also a way to participate in a more sustainable, circular economy."

With Winmark's proven expertise in the resale sector, the collaboration will enable Breedlove guitars to be accessible to a wider audience while reinforcing both companies' shared values of reducing environmental impact and providing value to musicians across North America. Together, Music Go Round and Breedlove will offer an unparalleled resale experience for musicians and customers committed to supporting the environment.

About Winmark:

Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At March 29, 2025, there were 1,363 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 79 franchises have been awarded but are not open. For more information, please visit winmarkcorporation.com .

About Breedlove Guitars

Breedlove Guitars is a leader in innovative, sustainable acoustic guitar design. Handcrafted in Bend, Oregon, Breedlove instruments are known for their Sound Optimized® engineering, ethically sourced tonewoods, and striking aesthetics. With a deep commitment to playability, environmental responsibility, and forward-thinking craftsmanship, Breedlove builds guitars that inspire musicians at every level. Learn more at breedlovemusic.com.

Winmark Corporation Press Contact:

Sarah Broadwater

763-520-8623

[email protected]

Breedlove Press Contact:

RA Beattie

Director of Marketing

970-948-0838

[email protected]

SOURCE Winmark Corporation