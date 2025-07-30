Winmark - the Resale Company Announces Ongoing Partnership with NHL® Player Matt Boldy

MINNEAPOLIS, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Winmark Corporation, a leader in the circular economy for over 35 years and franchisor of five resale retail brands – Play It Again Sports®, Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Style Encore®, and Music Go Round® – is proud to announce its continued partnership with Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy as a brand ambassador.

Boldy's story – from purchasing his first golf club at a Play It Again Sports in Dedham, MA, to becoming an elite NHL player – illustrates how access and opportunity can shape an athlete's path. His journey continues to inspire families and young athletes, and this partnership reflects a shared belief in Winmark's mission to bring affordable, accessible, and sustainable options to communities across North America.

"Matt is a hockey player with tremendous skill, focus, and drive. More importantly, he is an exceptional individual," said Brett D. Heffes, Chief Executive Officer of Winmark Corporation. "We're excited to extend our partnership with him and work together to make sports more accessible and sustainable to families across North America."

"Winmark offers athletes a more affordable way to play, giving families a way to keep their kids on the ice, on the field, or on the course," stated Matt Boldy. "I'm excited to continue collaborating with a company that is committed to breaking down barriers and making it easier for all kids to get into the game. For over fifteen years, Winmark and Play It Again Sports have been part of my journey"

With thousands of locally-owned stores across North America, Winmark and its franchisees continue to deliver on its mission to provide Resale for Everyone®. As more athletes, families, and entrepreneurs turn to resale as a smart and sustainable option, Winmark remains at the forefront of the sustainability movement.

About Winmark:

Winmark – the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award-winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. As of June 28, 2025, there were 1,371 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories across North America. An additional 77 franchises have been awarded but are not yet open. For more information, visit winmarkcorporation.com or winmarkfranchises.com.

About Matt Boldy:

Matt Boldy is a professional hockey player for the Minnesota Wild and a former first-round draft pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Raised in Millis, Massachusetts, he played collegiate hockey at Boston College where he was a Hobey Baker Award Top Ten Finalist, turned pro in 2021 in addition to winning a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships, and represented Team USA three years later where he led the 2024 IIHF World Championship in scoring.

Contact: Emily Otter, [email protected]

SOURCE Winmark Corporation