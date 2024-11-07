WingsUp! Lands a new location in Liberty Village

Leading name in Canadian quick-service restaurant (QSR) space spreads wings to Toronto's trendy Liberty Village!

BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - WingsUp! - a prominent name in the Canadian QSR scene - with over 35 locations across the country - has spread its wings to Toronto's trendy Liberty Village, introducing its fresh, never-frozen chicken wings to one of the city's most vibrant neighbourhoods comprising of young professionals, creatives, and food enthusiasts.

Whether it's the classic Medium BBQ, the tangy Honey Garlic, the bold Texas Tequila, or the dry and crunchy Lemon Pepper, each wing is made to order, ensuring an uplifting experience every time.

"We're thrilled to bring our unique wings to Liberty Village," said Darren Czarnogorski, CEO of WingsUp! "Our fresh, never-frozen approach is what sets us apart, and we're confident that the residents of Liberty Village will love what we have to offer."

As WingsUp! opens its doors in Liberty Village, the brand is also seeking new entrepreneurs to join its expanding franchise network. With upcoming franchise locations planned in Calgary and Vancouver, WingsUp! offers a prime turnkey franchise opportunity for business-minded individuals looking to get involved with a proven franchise system in the food industry.

Franchisees can expect comprehensive training and support from WingsUp!, including franchise training, marketing assistance, and ongoing operational support. The brand offers low startup costs, making it an attractive option for those looking to enter the franchise business model. And with 35 successful locations and counting, the brand is poised for continued growth, making it an ideal investment for those seeking franchise ownership.

"Liberty Village is just the start," Czarnogorski added. "With new franchise locations on the horizon in Calgary and Vancouver, there's never been a better time to join the WingsUp! family. We're looking for passionate entrepreneurs who are ready to soar with us."

For more information contact us at [email protected] , or please visit WingsUp!

SOURCE WingsUp! Restaurants