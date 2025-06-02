WingsUp! Touches Down in Calgary

WingsUp! sets the standard for comfort food. Chicken wings are 100% real, fresh, and never frozen—no fillers, no shortcuts, just unbeatable flavour. Every bite reflects the care and quality put into the food, and it's why loyal customers keep coming back.

"Calgary is a natural next step for us," said Darren Czarnogorski, President of WingsUp!. "It's a city that loves great food, has a strong community spirit, and appreciates quality—everything WingsUp! stands for. We're excited to finally serve this market."

WingsUp! is built for convenience, with a small-footprint model ideal for urban settings and high-efficiency service. In-house delivery ensures customers get their wings fast and hot—without third-party markups. And for those planning events, the brand offers catering for all occasions, from office lunches and birthdays to game nights and casual get-togethers.

With 36 locations across Ontario, WingsUp! continues to expand west, with new franchise locations planned for Vancouver and Surrey by the end of summer.

The Calgary opening is part of a broader national growth strategy, with the brand actively seeking entrepreneurs to join its thriving franchise system. WingsUp! offers a turnkey franchise model with low startup costs, hands-on training, and marketing support, making it an appealing opportunity for business-minded individuals looking to invest in a growing, proven brand.

"Our goal has always been to bring WingsUp! to communities coast to coast," Czarnogorski added. "We're thrilled to be in Calgary—and we're just getting started."

SOURCE WingsUp! Restaurants

