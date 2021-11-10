Wines of Provence tackles climate change issues

Winegrowers Committed to the Environmental Transition The finesse and quality of the grapes used to produce the region's rosés are a very specific result of the unique climates in which they grow. The winegrowers have a front row seat to experience the fragility of their environment. This is why the agro-ecological transition movement is being widely implemented within the community.

In fact, the ambitions to get through the environmental transition in a united way are equal to the challenge. Since 2019 and on the 2030 horizon, a collective plan is working towards the "Organic" or "HVE3" certification of 100% of vineyards, with at least 60% by 2024. The HVE3 (High Environmental Value) certification is a 360° approach that establishes performance thresholds around biodiversity preservation, phytosanitary strategy, fertilization and water resources management.

Why all these efforts? "Simply because it is the right thing to do for the planet! But also, because it is important to ensure the integrity of the prolific ecosystem that defines Provence. Heat and drought inevitably impact the quality and taste of the fruit that is the authentic trademark of our rosé wines. By adopting an integrative way of thinking, we can make a difference," says Brice Eymard, general manager of the Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins de Provence.

Winegrowers are answering the call. The certified areas in the Provence wine region have doubled in one year and now reach 31%. In addition, the implemented methods show creativity throughout the supply chain from the use of lightweight glass bottles to the stimulation of the vines with herbal tea, for example.

Zoom in on the Tasting Climate Change Conference

The third edition of the conference will highlight the future of rosé wines on November 16. Three experts will take part in a reflection on the different challenges they face and the solutions they are experimenting daily to overcome these while ensuring that the typical style and charm of Provence wines are preserved.

THE WINES OF PROVENCE, THE GREAT VINEYARD OF ROSÉ WINES

The vineyard of the Wines of Provence, the oldest in France, stretches between the Mediterranean and the Alps over nearly 200 kilometers across the departments of Bouches-du-Rhône, Var and Alpes-Maritimes. It is composed of three appellations of controlled origin: the AOC Côtes de Provence, the AOC Coteaux d'Aix-en-Provence and the AOC Coteaux Varois en Provence. Rosé is the longstanding specialty of the vineyard, and today represents 91% of the production.

