MONTREAL, July 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Windfall Mining Group inc. (WMG), Canadian subsidiary of the global gold group Gold Fields Limited, announces today a series of key developments to support the advancement of the Windfall project and to strengthen its sustainable presence in Quebec. Set to become Canada's next major mining complex, the Windfall Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Québec, 115 km east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon.

Second Series of Responses to COMEX and Update of Key Studies for the Advancement of the Windfall Project

WMG confirms the continuation of the environmental assessment process through the submission of the second series of responses to COMEX questions. This revision reflects the company's ESG performance standards, adapted to Canadian and Quebec regulatory requirements.

"WMG remains committed to developing a low-carbon operation, including through its partnership with the Cree First Nation, positioning Windfall among the lowest carbon-intensity gold projects globally", said Mike Fraser, CEO of Gold Fields.

"The update of our environmental impact assessment study with the submission of this second series of responses to COMEX demonstrates our commitment to advancing the Windfall project in accordance with the best practice environmental, social, and regulatory standards." added Andréanne Boisvert, Vice President, Environment and Community Relations.

Visual Identity: The Lynx Gives Way to the Lion

Following the full acquisition of the Windfall project in 2024, WMG is adopting the corporate group's visual identity. The company's transitional logo is being replaced by that of Gold Fields, marking the integration of the project into the global Gold Fields family, which operates across four continents.

"This change reflects Gold Fields' long-term commitment to Canada and its intention to establish a sustainable strategic presence in Québec—one of the world's most respected mining jurisdictions—and across Canada", concluded Fraser.

Strategic Appointment to Propel the Windfall Project

GMW is also proud to announce the appointment of Sylvain Lessard as General Manager. A mining engineer by training, Mr. Lessard brings over 30 years of experience managing complex projects in Quebec, in Canada and internationally, particularly in the underground mining sector. Having assumed the role on June 16, 2025, Mr. Lessard brings a wealth of experience to lead operations at the site.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Chile, Ghana, South Africa and Peru, and one project in Canada. Its Australian assets span the world-renowned Goldfields mining region and employ more than 3,700 people in Western Australia. Our purpose is to create enduring value beyond mining by delivering positive and sustainable value for our employees, communities, and business partners. Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and our American depositary shares trade on the New York Exchange (NYSE).

Forward-looking statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this announcement may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "aim", "anticipate", "will", "would", "expect", "may", "could", "believe", "target", "estimate", "project" and words of similar meaning.

These forward-looking statements, including among others, those relating to Gold Fields' future business strategy, development activities (including the permitting, development and operations of the Windfall project) and other initiatives, business prospects, financial positions, production and operational guidance are necessary estimates reflecting the best judgement of the senior management of Gold Fields and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and should be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth 3 in Gold Fields' Integrated Annual Report 2023 filed with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 28 March 2024 (SEC File no. 001-31318).

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Gold Fields undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. These forward-looking statements have not been reviewed or reported on by the Company's external auditors

SOURCE Gold Fields Limited

Media contact - Canada: Eric Pietrantoni, Lead Specialist External Communications and Government Affairs, [email protected], 438-870-6237