ParticipACTION celebrates National Health and Fitness Day by launching its country-wide Community Challenge in search of Canada's Most Active Community.

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - On June 1, ParticipACTION will celebrate National Health and Fitness Day and kick off its search for Canada's Most Active Community with the ParticipACTION Community Challenge presented by Novo Nordisk. ParticipACTION encourages everyone to get active throughout June to help their community win the title and the grand prize of $100,000 to support local sport and physical activity initiatives.

To help people get active on National Health and Fitness Day and throughout the Community Challenge, ParticipACTION has partnered with various organizations across Canada that will provide free or low-cost programming in June. The Community Challenge is open to all communities and individuals, and all community events registered on the Challenge webpage from June 1 – 30 will count toward a community's total score.

"Getting active with others can be motivating and help create a sense of belonging," says Elio Antunes, President and CEO of ParticipACTION. "Through these community-focused initiatives, we are hoping to engage as many people and organizations as possible to mobilize communities and support people in getting active where they live, learn, work and play."

Everyone in Canada should have access to quality sport and physical activity opportunities that help them grow and thrive—physically, emotionally and socially. ParticipACTION, with support from public and private funders, distributes funding to community organizations who will promote or deliver physical activity and sport opportunities to equity-denied groups throughout the Challenge. This funding helps level the playing field and reduces barriers to physical activity, contributing to the creation of stronger and healthier communities.

"As a company committed to supporting the health of Canadians and preventing serious chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes, we could not be prouder to take part in this year's ParticipACTION Community Challenge presented by Novo Nordisk," says Vince Lamanna, President of Novo Nordisk Canada. "Physical activity is essential to living a long and healthy life and provides an endless range of benefits. Around the world Novo Nordisk works with local communities to make it easier for people to eat nutritious food, engage in physical activity, and achieve well-being and good health. By working with ParticipACTION in Canada, we can help drive positive change and build healthier communities for generations to come – and that's something we can all be proud of."

There aren't any set parameters on how intense or long each physical activity needs to be. From an afternoon office fit break to a weekend hockey practice, ParticipACTION wants participating organizations and individuals to track it all and enjoy the many benefits of physical activity – starting on National Health and Fitness Day.

Past winners of the Community Challenge include Enderby, BC (2019), North Grenville, ON (2021), Red Deer, AB (2022), and Salisbury, NB (2023). After earning the title of Canada's Most Active Community, Salisbury used the winning prize of $100,000 to enhance local trails. Building on momentum from the Community Challenge, Salisbury recently introduced a Financial Assistance for Recreation program to provide financial assistance to families for youth recreational activities.

"Our government is proud to support ParticipACTION's Community Challenge. The more we move, the better we feel. Physical activity is critical to our overall physical and mental health while also helping to prevent chronic disease. Moving our bodies regularly helps us lead longer, healthier and happier lives. I encourage Canadians from coast to coast to coast to join in and explore the physical activities that fit their lifestyles and interests. Together, let's move!" – The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity

To learn more about how to participate in National Health and Fitness Day and sign up for the Community Challenge, visit ParticipACTION's website.

About ParticipACTION

ParticipACTION is a national non-profit charitable organization that envisions a Canada where physical activity is a vital part of everyday life for everyone. As Canada's leading physical activity organization, ParticipACTION works with its partners, which include organizations in the sport, physical activity and recreation sectors, alongside government and corporate sponsors, to help people move more where they live, learn, work and play. ParticipACTION is generously supported by the Government of Canada. Learn how ParticipACTION has been moving people in Canada for over 50 years at ParticipACTION.com.

About the Community Challenge

The ParticipACTION Community Challenge presented by Novo Nordisk is a national physical activity and sport initiative that encourages everyone in Canada to get active throughout June in search of Canada's Most Active Community. The Community Challenge is open to all communities and individuals, ultimately recognizing Canada's Most Active Community and awarding it with $100,000 to support local physical activity and sport initiatives. The ParticipACTION Community Challenge presented by Novo Nordisk is proudly funded by the Government of Canada, Novo Nordisk, and supporting partner, Saputo.

SOURCE ParticipACTION

For further information: To schedule an interview, please contact: Felicia Simon, Senior Consultant, Proof Strategies Inc., [email protected], 705-746-1711