New research highlights a costly stagnation in physical activity levels across Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, ParticipACTION released its 2025 Report Card on Physical Activity for Adults, revealing that only 46% of adults in Canada are meeting physical activity guidelines. This number has remained stagnant for years, and the findings underscore the urgent need for a whole-society approach to get Canadians active and avoid deepening Canada's public health and economic crises.

Physical inactivity is costing our health-care system $3.9 billion a year, and the Report Card finds that only 22% of communities (of at least 1,000 people) in Canada have a formal strategy for physical activity and sport, and 42% have a formal plan for parks and recreation. Meanwhile, just 32% of adults in Canada meet daily step recommendations, a decline from 49% in 2021, and less than half (42%) spend fewer than eight hours being stationary per day.

A physically active future is vital for Canadians' health and Canada's economic prosperity. Physical activity not only prevents heart disease, type 2 diabetes and dementia, but it also helps reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety and improves productivity. A modest 15% relative increase in physical activity levels in Canada could save nearly $1 billion each year in health-care, absenteeism and chronic disease management costs.

"As Canada looks for ways to reduce public spending, address the mental health crisis and strengthen social connections, prioritizing physical activity offers a proven, cost-effective solution," said Brian Torrance, President and CEO of ParticipACTION. "Canadians recognize the benefits of living an active lifestyle, but awareness alone isn't enough – systemic change and supportive social and physical environments are needed to help make movement a natural part of daily life. We urge the Government of Canada to make long-term investments in physical activity that will strengthen communities, enhance well-being and help create a stronger, more resilient nation."

Governments, employers, urban planners, organizations within the sport, physical activity and recreation sector, and individuals all have a role to play in elevating physical activity levels – from creating more walkable cities and accessible recreation options to embedding movement into workplaces and health-care settings.

"All movement matters," said Dr. John C. Spence, Report Card Chief Scientific Officer. "Engaging in daily physical activity is one of the most important things we can do for our overall health and well-being, and the Report Card's recommendations help build a path forward to a healthier and more active country. Concerted efforts across various sectors are key to helping adults move more where they live, learn, work and play."

Movement drives economic growth, reduces the strain on our health-care system, strengthens communities, improves mental health and even advances climate change action. Without change, physical inactivity will continue to erode Canada's health and economy, and the quality of life of millions of people across the country.

Canada has the evidence, the expertise and the organizations to make physical activity a priority and nation-building tool, and the return on investment is clear: when Canada makes room to move, it makes room to thrive.

The 2025 Report Card on Physical Activity for Adults uncovers timely opportunities to help mitigate the negative impacts of physical inactivity. It provides recommendations for all levels of government, employers, urban planners, individuals and others on how they can collectively contribute to improving physical activity levels.

To read Moving Beyond Stagnation: Elevating Physical Activity in Canada, please click HERE.

About ParticipACTION

ParticipACTION is a national non-profit charitable organization that envisions a Canada where physical activity is a vital part of everyday life for everyone. As Canada's leading physical activity organization, ParticipACTION works with its partners, which include organizations in the sport, physical activity and recreation sectors, alongside government and corporate sponsors, to help people move more where they live, learn, work and play. ParticipACTION is generously supported by the Government of Canada. Learn how ParticipACTION has been moving Canadians for over 50 years at ParticipACTION.com.

About the Report Card

The ParticipACTION Report Card on Physical Activity for Adults is the most comprehensive assessment of adult physical activity in Canada. It summarizes data from many sources, including the best available peer-reviewed research, to assign evidence-based grades across 17 indicators. Together, the indicators provide a complete and strong assessment of how Canada is doing as a country when it comes to promoting and facilitating physical activity among adults.

