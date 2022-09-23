William Thomas Digital Recognized Again as One of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Displaying a remarkable period of sustained growth, Toronto-based CRM and 1:1 customer experience agency William Thomas Digital (WTD) has once again been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail.

"As a purpose-built agency we're always looking forward, pushing to elevate our industry," explains Emma Lyndon, Chief Operating Officer at William Thomas Digital. "To be able to step back and acknowledge our tremendous and sustained growth – we couldn't be more delighted for our team or the clients we're proud to serve."

Canada's Top Growing Companies (CNW Group/William Thomas Digital Inc.)

Purposeful Evolution

Now in its fourth year, Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. WTD earned its spot with a three-year growth of 261%.

"Our dedicated team of experts show up every day to help our clients drive business results by putting their customers first, and by continually innovating what that looks like across 1:1 channels," explains Managing Director Greg Elliott.

"Our growth is validation that even Canada's largest and best-loved brands can cultivate meaningful customer relationships at-scale by advancing what 1:1 marketing means, and by leading with a human-first perspective.

"This isn't just what we do, it's what we believe. And six years in, we've built a truly unique practice, partnering with incredible brands that inspire us every day."

"As Chief Operating Officer," Emma Lyndon adds, "I see our continued growth as a lever for cultivating growth internally – attracting some of the industry's top talent and funding opportunities for our team to advance, upskill and cross-mentor. Our growth allows our team members to achieve all their career aspirations right here at WTD."

In securing its spot, WTD joins 429 other esteemed Canadian companies that are making their mark on the emerging, post-pandemic economy. The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About William Thomas Digital

William Thomas Digital is one of North America's leading Digital Messaging, CRM and 1:1 customer experience agencies. We help organizations develop powerful customer relationships by connecting in the moments that matter across the 1:1 channels their customers turn to – including Email, Mobile Push, SMS, Social, Web, Marketing Automation, Chat and beyond. Some of Canada's most successful brands work with William Thomas Digital to elevate their brand above competitors and drive business results – including Scene+ Loyalty, Loblaw, Rogers, Shopify, Scotiabank and more. Learn more at: www.williamthomasdigital.com.

