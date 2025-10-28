Toronto based creative technologists create AI-powered Halloween playlist designed to calm dogs through the chaos of the night

The Gentle Tails, a new 35-track playlist by Toronto-based innovation agency WTD, uses AI and canine sound science to help dogs stay calm through Halloween's noise and excitement.

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Every Halloween, dogs around the world struggle with the sounds of the season -- doorbells, footsteps, strange voices, and laughter. This year, a group of Toronto-based creative technologists decided to help them through it in an unexpected way.

The Gentle Tails: Soothing Halloween Songs for Dogs is a 35-track playlist created using AI, sound science, and human ingenuity to help dogs stay calm through Halloween night.

The Gentle Tails: Soothing Halloween Songs for Dogs (CNW Group/William Thomas Digital Inc.)

The project began when the dog-loving team at digital innovation agency WTD started talking about how stressful Halloween can be for their pets. That conversation turned into an experiment that blended behavioral research, AI-generated music, and human craftsmanship, all to create something designed not for people, but for the dogs they love.

To build the playlist, the team used AI audio models guided by canine behavioral research to understand how rhythm, tone, and frequency affect stress in dogs. They then layered in spectral masking, a sound-shaping technique adapted from enterprise-grade audio technology that blends in natural ambiences like rainfall and soft wind to cover up harsh noises such as doorbells and footsteps. Beneath those layers, they embedded micro-rhythms tuned to bioacoustic frequencies perceptible only to dogs, designed to recreate the primal sense of safety and comfort animals associate with early bonding and rest.

"We started this as a small experiment to help our own dogs," said Greg Elliott, Founder and CEO of WTD. "Then it became something more, a mix of creativity, science, and imagination that shows what's possible when you use technology to do something kind."

The result is a soothing and functional collection of music that pet owners can play to help their dogs feel safe and relaxed, and that humans might find calming too.

The Gentle Tails: Soothing Halloween Songs for Dogs is now available on Spotify , Apple Music , and Amazon Music.

For a behind-the-scenes look at the project view the short film . To learn more about WTD visit www.wtd.inc .

About WTD

WTD is a Toronto-based creative technology agency helping ambitious brands design the future of connected experiences. Built on a culture of creativity, imagination, and innovation, WTD blends strategy, technology, and data to create personalized marketing ecosystems that connect brands and customers 1:1. Through its Imagination Lab, WTD experiments with emerging AI workflows and generative design to explore new frontiers of creativity and storytelling.

SOURCE William Thomas Digital Inc.

Press Contact: Greg Elliott, Founder, 416-508-3545, [email protected]