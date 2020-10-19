William Thomas Digital Names Industry Leader Paul Lockhard as Chief Client Officer

"Now's the time for WTD to invest in senior leadership that will strengthen our cross-client offering – while adding height to the team to advance mentorship and growth within the agency. There is simply no one better-suited to this role than Paul."

A proven leader, Paul Lockhard has helmed multiple top organizations. He joins WTD from his post as President and CEO of recognized Digital Media and Creative agency, Colour, prior to which Paul served as President of Environics Communications.

"I've been fortunate to work alongside WTD for a few years on several shared client engagements. They do fantastic work and, what's more, are super people. I'm excited to now be part of their rapid growth and to work with such an impressive roster of clients," says Lockhard.

Emma Lyndon, Chief Operating Officer of WTD adds, "There's no doubt Paul is one of the top marketing leaders in the country. He has consistently advanced each organization he serves, elevating his team to deliver unparalleled work, and deftly helping clients navigate the intersection between data, technology and customer experience.

We're thrilled to be adding Paul to the team."



About William Thomas Digital

William Thomas Digital is building Canada's leading personalization, Digital Messaging and CRM agency. We help organizations of all sizes communicate relevant and personalized messaging to their customers through Email, Mobile Push, SMS, Social, Web, Marketing Automation and Chat. Some of Canada's most successful brands in the Loyalty, Retail, CPG, B2B, and financial services sectors work with William Thomas Digital's CRM subject matter experts to create lasting relationships, increase lifetime value, capture wallet share, build loyalty and elevate their brand above competitors. Some of those brands include: SCENE Loyalty, Loblaw, The Body Shop, Scotiabank, Finastra, Cambridge Global Payments and more. Learn more at: http://www.williamthomasdigital.com

