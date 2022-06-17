Will Solutions will develop its climate solutions on the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability platform.

BELOEIL, QC, June 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Will Solutions (Will) is proud to announce that it will be joining the Microsoft for Startups Program. This will enable Will to accelerate the deployment of its digital solutions using Microsoft Azure, and subsequently integrating with the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability.

Will has aggregated and quantified GHG reductions from hundreds of buildings under its first Sustainable Community in Quebec and converted them into carbon credits representing over 6.4 million tons of CO2eq. The company aims to improve its performance and productivity to recruit hundreds of thousands of buildings in its Sustainable Communities deployed on several continents. It requires to process the billions of transactions necessary to account for and monetize over 100 million tons of CO2eq in the coming years. Will is innovating by using the Azure cloud solutions and Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability to store, process and analyze these billions of transactions in a distributed and secure manner. Will is launching an ambitious digital transformation program and its new solution will be available in the last quarter of 2022.

"In order to achieve Will's mission and facilitate commitment to climate action by all of society's stakeholders, Will has adopted a hyper-scaling plan. There is a need to be innovative in qualifying, quantifying, and verifying GHG emissions processes for our members. With the addition of transportation to the VM0018 methodology that Will has developed under the VCS program, we will need to have the ability to process billions of transactions in an efficient and automated manner. Microsoft's investment in sustainability provides us with the tools to quickly and confidently realize these technology ambitions.", said Martin Clermont, President of Will Solutions.

Through the Microsoft for Startups program, Will Solutions will have access to all of Microsoft's Cloud Services, including Azure, Microsoft 365, Power Apps and Dynamics 365 platforms to develop its digital solutions. Will will also look to leverage Microsoft's technology support and expertise to generate business opportunities.

"Reducing carbon emissions has become a global priority that requires urgent and focused action from all of us, individually and collectively. We are pleased to welcome organizations like Will Solutions to our Microsoft for Startups program and look forward to seeing their contributions to these causes and helping customers move toward more sustainable operations", said Suzanne Gagliese, VP Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Canada.

About Will Solutions ( https://solutionswill.com/en )

WILL Solutions Inc. (WILL) is a privately held Canadian company, BCorp. certified , with its head office in Beloeil, QC. The company is active in the Voluntary Carbon Markets (VCM) sector with the Sustainable Community Project. WILL has a social philosophy based on sharing. It is based on two major axis: democratize access to carbon credits by pooling local GHG reduction projects carried out by SMEs and NPOs and return as much money as possible to these partners following the sale of carbon credits by WILL.

WILL has been carbon neutral since 2007 and is committed to returning 10% of its net profit to community projects and initiatives supporting sustainable development.

About Sustainable Community ( https://solutionswill.com/en/our-community/ )

Sustainable Community (SC) is a project to democratize access to the voluntary carbon market that is validated under the VCS program administered by VERRA. CD is the first cluster project out of the 1,700 projects validated under this program that aggregates GHG reductions in a one-stop shop for its members. The community agglomeration (cluster) business model of hundreds of micro GHG reduction projects is intended to be a catalyst for local action to engage a variety of stakeholders. July 21, 2020, Sustainable Community was awarded the Solar Impulse Label by the Swiss Foundation headed by Bertrand Piccard .

