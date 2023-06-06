BELOEIL, QC, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - A certified B Corp company specializing in carbon expertise and carbon credits since 2007, Will Solutions (Will) is today, for the 7th consecutive time since 2015, allocating 40% of the carbon credit sales it has made locally and on international markets over the past year to Quebec SMEs. These carbon credits come from SMEs that are members and partners of Will's "Sustainable Community" project, registered under the VCS program, for the purpose of accelerating climate action across Quebec's industrial sector. The amount awarded in 2023 is $2.1 million CDN.

This unique distribution in the emerging landscape of the carbon credit economy aims to finance the sustained efforts of SMEs, NPOs and local communities who trust Will to measure their carbon footprint, suggest solutions to reduce their GHGs, quantify, verify and serialize all these reductions at no cost to SMEs via the internationally recognized Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) program. As mentioned, the carbon credits are then resold on various markets, mainly in North America and Europe.

Compared with previous revenue distributions, revenues returned to members this year increased by 152%. The growth of the company, the increase in demand for carbon credits and the rise in the average selling price explain the scale of this distribution. Will Solutions forecasts a continuous increase in its revenue distributions until 2030. Since 2015, a total of $3.8 M CDN has been returned to Quebec companies and organizations in the Quebec Sustainable Community. This represents a historic distribution of income for the benefit of green finance and small GHG reducers.

"We are proud to announce this historic distribution of CAD 2.1 million to our members, and to highlight their commitment to climate action. As developers of carbon reduction projects, they contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions at the source, which is an essential step for global decarbonization and the green transition. Their role is crucial if we are to achieve our climate targets and limit global warming to +1.5°C. Finally, as pioneers of decarbonization in their respective sectors of activity, they are paving the way towards more exemplary business models and brand positioning, in response to growing market demand for eco-responsible products and services." says Martin Clermont, president and founder of Will Solutions.

This disbursement is in line with Will's unique business model and makes it possible to accelerate the decarbonization of society by taking voluntary, concrete, local and collective climate action.

WILL Solutions Inc. (WILL) is a privately held Canadian company, BCorp. certified, with its head office in Beloeil, QC. The company is active in the Voluntary Carbon Markets (VCM) sector with the SC Project. WILL has a social philosophy based on sharing. It is based on two major axes: democratizing access to carbon credits by pooling local GHG reduction projects carried out by SMEs and NPOs and returning as much money as possible to these partners following the sale of carbon credits by WILL. WILL has been carbon neutral since 2007 and is committed to returning 10% of its net profit to community projects and initiatives supporting sustainable development.

SC is a unique project to democratize access to the voluntary carbon market. The SC model has been implemented in two communities: one in Quebec and one in Ontario (since 2023). The associated methodology VM0018 is the first agglomeration project methodology in the world validated and certified by VERRA (2012). SC aggregates GHG reductions into a one-stop shop for its members, primarily SMEs, municipalities and NPOs. The community and cluster-based business model, which includes hundreds of GHG reduction micro-projects, is intended to be a catalyst for local climate action to accelerate multi-sector decarbonization.

By applying the good practices of qualification and quantification of GHG reductions such as single counting, permanence, conservative estimation, additionality and non-association with social and environmental damages, SCs are by nature designed to generate high quality carbon credits. In July 2020, SC was awarded the Solar Impulse label, recognizing effective and realistic solutions to protect the environment and society.

For further information: Jean-François Léonard, PhD, VP Public & Governmental Affairs, Les Solutions Will, t: 438-897-8012, c: [email protected], w: solutionswill.com