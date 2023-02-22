BELOEIL, QC, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - At the heart of this agreement is the mutual recognition of the need to accelerate the reduction of energy consumption and carbon emissions of buildings – in fact, this sector of the economy contributes to nearly 40% of GHGs worldwide1. Therefore, this partnership aims to accelerate the enrollment of buildings that are newly engaging in the fight against climate change by stimulating and monetizing their associated GHG reductions. With the goal of providing both environmental and financial benefits to building owners, Will Solutions and BrainBox AI are joining their complementary expertise to create a unique offering that combines BrainBox's AI's artificial intelligence (AI) solution for HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) optimization with Will Solutions' Sustainable Communities of Quebec and Ontario to provide access to the voluntary carbon markets (VCM). The partners plan to expand the presence of Sustainable Communities globally.

BrainBox AI's solution, powered by AI, pairs with a building's existing Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) System to optimize its associated energy consumption and emissions in real-time. With an extensive amount of internal and external data in hand, the AI can autonomously control the HVAC system– making it smarter, greener, and more efficient. As a result, BrainBox AI reduces the energy consumption of buildings by up to 25% and their carbon footprint by up to 40%, while improving the comfort of occupants.

Will Solutions is a company specializing in VCM. Through its regional Sustainable Communities (clusters), it brings together small GHG reducers, stimulates their GHG reductions, facilitates their access to the VCM and monetizes their reduction efforts through the sale of carbon credits. With its role as a decarbonization propellant for SMEs, NPOs and communities, the company has already contributed to the reduction of over 6.4 million tons of GHG (CO 2 e) between 2010 and 2019. It is a local and participative solution that works as a virtuous circle, fostering voluntary and community-based climate action.

Martin Clermont, president of Will Solutions, said about this partnership: "BrainBox AI is a leading partner for Will Solutions. Through the development of a game-changing technology, BrainBox AI not only democratizes best practices in terms of energy efficiency in buildings, but also goes far beyond by making automated decisions adapted to each building, and by providing associated monitoring tools for eco-responsible management. Similar to Will Solutions, BrainBox AI combines decarbonization, corporate responsibility and economic reality to accelerate the achievement of net zero carbon. Climate action is Will Solutions' primary mission, and we are delighted to share this common vision with our partner. Finally, this partnership should help accelerate building membership in our Sustainable Communities in Quebec and Ontario, and thus maximize the ecological impact of our business model."

Nicolas Bossé, Chief Energy Transition Officer at BrainBox AI, said: "Will Solutions is a first mover in the creation and certification of carbon offsets anchored in the efficient operation of commercial buildings. This partnership will allow the real estate sector to contribute positively to the decarbonization of the economy, initially in Quebec and Ontario, with a common vision of expanding globally. This joint product offering by Will Solutions and BrainBox AI adds to the continuum of value offered to the real estate sector in a cost-effective decarbonization framework."

This partnership aims to catalyze and accelerate the achievement of climate and economic goals in the commercial real estate sector, tangibly and ambitiously.

Founded in 2017, BrainBox AI was created to address the dilemma currently facing the built environment, its energy consumption and its significant contribution to climate change. As innovators in the global energy transition, BrainBox AI's game-changing HVAC technology leverages AI to make buildings smarter, greener and more efficient. Working with our trusted global partners, BrainBox AI supports real estate clients in a variety of sectors, including office buildings, hotels, retail, grocery stores, airports, and more.

Our headquarters are located in Montreal, Canada, a global hub for artificial intelligence. Our 150+ employees bring with them talent from all sectors, with a common desire to heal our planet. BrainBox AI works with research partners including the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Institute for Data Development (IVADO), and academic institutions including the Montreal Institute for Research in Artificial Intelligence (MILA) and McGill University. For more information visit the website. www.brainboxai.com/en

Will Solutions Inc. (WILL) is a private Canadian company and a certified BCorp. with HQs located in Beloeil, QC. The company is active in the Voluntary carbon markets (VCM) through its Sustainable Communities. WILL has a sharing philosophy. It is based on two major axes: democratizing access to VCM by pooling local GHG reduction projects carried out by SMEs, NPOs and public entities, and returning the proceeds to these partners following the sale of carbon credits by WILL. The company's name reflects its commitment to promoting voluntary climate initiatives that go beyond standard practices and government regulations. WILL has been carbon neutral since 2007 and is committed to returning 10% of its net profit to community projects and initiatives supporting sustainable development.

The SC is a model for democratizing access to the voluntary carbon markets that is validated under the VCS program administered by VERRA. In 2012, the associated methodology VM0018 was validated and certified by VERRA. It is the world's first Verra-validated agglomeration project methodology (Energy, Waste and soon Transportation). This methodology frames the types of eligible micro-projects, according to Verra's quality standards but also according to additional quality criteria of WILL, such as location.

By applying the best practices of qualification and quantification of reductions such as single counting, permanence, conservative estimation, additionality and non-association with social and environmental damages, SCs are specifically designed to generate high-quality carbon credits. In July 2020, the SC solution was awarded the Solar Impulse label, recognizing efficient and cost-effective solutions to protect the environment.

