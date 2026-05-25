Wildfires: "An Overwhelming Challenge for BC" But 7 in 10 British Columbians Ready to Act

BCAA Fireweed Pin Campaign Gives 100% of Proceeds for Wildfire Resilience and Recovery

BURNABY, BC, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - New research from BCAA reveals nearly two-thirds (63%) of British Columbians expect this summer's wildfire season to be worse than usual, with half reporting they feel scared about potential impacts.

Yet, despite nearly three quarters describing wildfires as "an overwhelming challenge for BC", a powerful resolve for action and a sense of hope shine through:

The BCAA Fireweed Pin campaign kicks off for its second year. Directly supporting important wildfire resilience work, and a symbol of BC’s collective spirit of hope and action in the face of wildfires. (CNW Group/British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA))

Over two-thirds (69%) are likely to take action to reduce wildfire risk.

Six in ten (60%) say taking even a small action would give them a sense of hope.

Three-quarters (75%) are hopeful that BC can become more resilient to wildfires.

Championing this collective spirit of hope and resilience, BCAA's Fireweed Pin Campaign is kicking off for its second year, offering a simple way to bring people together and support wildfire recovery and resilience.

"Nine in ten British Columbians told us they've been impacted by wildfires or smoke, but there's also an unwavering readiness to take action and build more resilience to wildfires," says Shawn Pettipas, BCAA's Director of Corporate Purpose. "This spirit of hope inspired us to create the Fireweed Pin and make it available across the province."

The BCAA Fireweed Pin Campaign

Fireweed blooms in areas previously burned by wildfires, turning the landscape a vibrant purple. The pin features artwork by Charlene Johnny, a Coast Salish Artist of the Quw'utsun Tribes and serves as a wearable symbol of resilience and BC's collective strength and spirit of recovery in the face of wildfires.

"People across BC are asking what they can do to help," says Pettipas. "Wearing the Fireweed Pin provides a meaningful way for everyone to show their support and stand with communities affected by wildfires, while contributing directly to resilience and recovery."

The campaign runs throughout the summer. One hundred per cent of Fireweed Pin proceeds directly supports wildfire resilience and recovery work through two organizations:

First Nations' Emergency Services Society (FNESS) : Partners with First Nations communities before, during, and after wildfires through mitigation work, training, response support, and recovery.





Partners with First Nations communities before, during, and after wildfires through mitigation work, training, response support, and recovery. Canadian Mental Health Association BC (CMHA BC): Improves access to mental health supports specifically for people impacted by wildfires – from preparation and coping to recovery and rebuilding.

"FNESS is grateful to be a recipient of the proceeds from BCAA's Fireweed Pin campaign as we celebrate 40 years of service as a non-profit supporting First Nations communities across BC," says FNESS Communications. "We also appreciate how this campaign raises awareness about wildfire risks and the importance of preparedness. The fireweed is a symbol of resilience, a value that has guided our work with First Nations communities for the past 40 years."

"From the immediate stress to the challenges of rebuilding and lingering worry--wildfires can have serious and lasting impacts on mental well-being," says Jonny Morris, CEO, CMHA BC. "The Fireweed Pin gives us all a way to show we care, while actively supporting our neighbours in communities across BC. We are so grateful for the partnership and generosity from BCAA, that will allow us to help more people find hope and heal after wildfires."

Where to Get a Pin

Pins are available across BC for $5 from all BCAA Service Locations and Auto Service Centres, as well as Kal Tire and London Drugs stores while quantities last. Pins are also available through a special promotion online and through select Rogers stores in BC (as a gift with purchase).

BCAA thanks Kal Tire, London Drugs and Rogers for sharing our spirit of community and joining us in our commitment to supporting wildfire resilience. To learn more, visit bcaa.com/OursToProtect .

Note: The Province of BC has proclaimed Tuesday, May 26 as Fireweed Pin Day. The official proclamation acknowledges the importance of supporting wildfire resilience and celebrates the strength of BC when we work together.

About the Research

These findings are from a survey conducted by BCAA from April 20 to April 22, 2026, among a representative sample of 803 online adult British Columbians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-3.46 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About BCAA

Driven by its purpose to move British Columbians forward, BCAA (British Columbia Automobile Association) is a long-standing BC Top Employer (Mediacorp) and provides over 1 in 3 B.C. households with industry leading mobility and protection services including Membership, Insurance, Auto Marketplace, Task Marketplace and Auto Service Centres as well as Evo Car Share and Evolve E-Bike & E-Scooter Share. BCAA invests in programs and initiatives to make a positive impact by protecting the people and province of BC, recognizing that the place we call home is all of Ours to Protect.

About First Nations Emergency Services Society (FNESS)

First Nations Emergency Services Society (FNESS) supports First Nations communities before, during, and after emergencies including wildfires. Through mitigation efforts, preparedness training, response support, and post‑event recovery support, they partner with First Nations across BC to build safer, healthier and more resilient communities. Learn more at www.fness.bc.ca

About the Canadian Mental Health Association of BC

The Canadian Mental Health Association of BC (CMHA BC) is a province‑wide organization that promotes the mental health of all people in British Columbia and supports access to mental health and substance use services through a network of community‑based programs and advocacy initiatives. In 2024–25, CMHA BC provided direct support through mental health programs, education services, and initiatives to more than 195,000 people across the province, reaching 1.2 million through mental health awareness and engagement efforts. Learn more at bc.cmha.ca

SOURCE British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA)

For further information or to set up interviews, please contact: Stephanie Thatcher, BCAA and Evo, 604-992-0253, [email protected]; Keiko Jacobs, BCAA and Evo, 604-290-6082, [email protected]