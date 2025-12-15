Stay Safe on BC Roads This Holiday: BCAA Busts Winter Driving Myths and Shares Expert Tips

With over 50,000 roadside rescues last winter, BCAA urges drivers to prep their vehicles, plan ahead, and avoid common misconceptions to ensure stress-free holiday travel.

BURNABY, BC, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - As people in BC are hitting the road for festive gatherings, family visits, and last-minute shopping, winter weather can make driving tricky. BCAA is sharing tips and busting common myths to help everyone arrive safely and stress-free.

While snow hasn't hit all areas of the province, wet, icy and dark weather can also cause unsafe driving conditions. Last winter, BCAA's Road Assist team responded to over 50,000 roadside rescues in the Lower Mainland alone, with call volumes jumping more than 50% on snowy or extreme weather days such as atmospheric rivers.

"BCAA's Road Assist team is on the road 24/7 and the most common issues we saw last winter were dead batteries, stuck vehicles, and flat tires," says Daniel Quigley, Senior Manager, Road Assist Fleet. "We want to help drivers avoid breakdowns so they can enjoy the holidays without getting stranded in the cold."

Holiday Driving Tips

Prep Your Sleigh (Vehicle)

Winter tires are essential. BCAA recommends drivers install four winter tires, not just two.

Use winter-grade washer fluid to keep your windshield clear without icing up.

Check wipers and battery health before heading out.

Pack an emergency kit with a shovel, scraper, flashlight, cell phone charger, reflective pop-up cones, tire chains, warm clothes and boots, blanket, and snacks.

Before You Dash Away

Check road conditions before leaving for your destination. BC weather can change drastically from one region to the next. Best to check weather on your route and for your destination, particularly for mountain passes or higher elevations.

Clear all your windows for maximum visibility. Never use hot water to defrost windows as it can crack the glass.

If you're nervous about winter driving, consider transit or carpooling.

On the Road

Keep headlights on, even during the day, for visibility.

Slow down and increase following distance. Give yourself extra space for braking just in case.

Avoid cruise control on slippery surfaces.

Wash off salt and sand regularly to protect your vehicle.

BCAA also reminds drivers to watch for vehicles pulled over on the roadside and roadside workers. "Watch for flashing blue, yellow or red lights and be sure to slow down and move over to give extra space for stranded motorists and anyone working on the roadside," says Quigley.

Steer clear of winter driving myths

Deflating tires for better traction? False. Keep them properly inflated according to your vehicle's specifications.

Warming up your car for 10 minutes? Not needed for gas-powered vehicles. As long as your visibility is clear and it's safe to drive, your vehicle actually warms up faster while driving.

4-wheel drive means winter tires aren't needed? Not necessarily. While 4-wheel drive helps with acceleration, winter tires are essential for safe braking and cornering in winter conditions.

"We see these unsafe winter driving myths crop up every year. That's why we are sharing tips and encouraging everyone to take a few minutes to prepare before heading out," says Daniel Quigley. "We want folks to arrive at their destinations safely this holiday season and all winter long. Use our tips as a guideline, but if you don't feel comfortable to drive, don't take the risk."

Drivers are invited to test their winter driving knowledge and learn more about preparing for winter driving and how to stay safe on winter roads at bcaa.com.

