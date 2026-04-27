"Odd Jobs Economy" Booms, Driven by Kindness and Cash - BCAA Research

BCAA Task Marketplace Connects Skilled Taskers with People Wanting Help

BURNABY, BC, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - New research from BCAA Task Marketplace reveals a robust Odd Jobs Economy in BC, fueled by a strong spirit of Canadian kindness and potential for extra income.

BCAA's research reveals 3 in 5 (61% of) British Columbians are actively or would consider monetizing their skills and talents as side hustles to help their neighbours.

Helping others and earning extra money are the top motivations for joining the Odd Jobs Economy in British Columbia. (CNW Group/British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA))

"We're a province of helpers," says Mark Spencer, General Manager, BCAA Task Marketplace. "Nearly three-quarters (73%) of British Columbians have used their informal or professional skills to help out with odd jobs, and a quarter (26%) of those have earned money from doing so."

BC's Odd Jobs Economy:

Kindness and cash: helping others (72%) and earning extra money (71%) are the top motivations for odd jobbers and those considering it. Half (50%) love the opportunity to use their skills and talents.

helping others (72%) and earning extra money (71%) are the top motivations for odd jobbers and those considering it. Half (50%) love the opportunity to use their skills and talents. Strong demand: 69% of British Columbians would consider hiring local help for their odd jobs.

"British Columbians are finding creative ways to earn an extra buck and just as importantly to help each other out," continues Mark Spencer. "From the countless times we've helped friends move for the price of a pizza, we're now witnessing a powerful evolution. People are actively monetizing their inherent skills to build successful side hustles or even micro businesses which generate extra income while helping people tackle odd jobs."

BCAA Task Marketplace is a trusted online community that connects people who need help, with skilled local Taskers and small businesses who can get the job done. Features like verified identities, criminal record checks and secure online payments are designed with confidence and trust in mind both for those offering and seeking services.

"Beyond formal, professional skills like plumbing or electrical, we're seeing Taskers successfully transform a wide range of less obvious, yet helpful odd-job skills into valuable income," says Mark Spencer. "If you can move boxes, assemble furniture or fix toys, there's strong demand for those skills, offering immediate extra income and the potential to build your own business over time."

For help to tackle your to-do list, or to sign-up as a Tasker to help others, visit BCAA.com/marketplace

About the research

Key findings:

61% British Columbians would consider or actively monetizing skills and talents as side hustles.

73% of British Columbians have used their informal or professional skills to help with odd jobs. Of those, 26% have been paid for doing so.

The top motivators for those considering or actively engaged in the Odd Jobs Economy are: Kindness / helping – 72% Earning extra money – 71% Opportunity to use skills and talents – 50%

are: 69% of British Columbians would consider hiring a local person to help with odd jobs.

Findings are from a survey conducted by BCAA from March 2 to March 4, 2026, among a representative sample of 801 online adult British Columbians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-3.46 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About BCAA

Driven by its purpose to move British Columbians forward, BCAA (British Columbia Automobile Association) is a long-standing BC Top Employer (Mediacorp) and provides over 1 in 3 B.C. households with industry leading mobility and protection services including Membership, Insurance, Auto Marketplace, Task Marketplace and Auto Service Centres as well as Evo Car Share and Evolve E-Bike & E-Scooter Share. BCAA invests in programs and initiatives to make a positive impact by protecting the people and province of BC, recognizing that the place we call home is all of Ours to Protect.

SOURCE British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA)

For further information or to set up an interview, please contact: Stephanie Thatcher (she/her), Communication Lead, BCAA / Evo, 604-992-0253, [email protected]; Keiko Jacobs (she/her), Communication Lead, BCAA / Evo, 604-290-6082, [email protected]