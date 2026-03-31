BCAA Shares Safety Tips for E-Scooters and E-Bikes as More Riders Hit the Road

More people in BC are choosing e-bikes and e-scooters for short trips – reducing personal vehicle use amid rising gas prices. BCAA and Evolve offer tips for safe riding.

BURNABY, BC, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - BCAA anticipates a rise in e-bike and e-scooter usage across the province, driven by people looking to save on gas, find alternate ways to get around town, enjoy the outdoors, and stay active. Whether they're using a shared program, such as BCAA's Evolve E-Bike and E-Scooter Share or riding their own e-bike or e-scooter, BCAA is offering tips for safe riding.

Evolve is sharing safety tips and educational resources for e-bike and e-scooter users (CNW Group/British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA))

According to recent survey results from Evolve E-Bike and E-Scooter Share riders, 60 per cent report that using shared e-bikes or e-scooters helps to reduce their personal vehicle use. In communities where Evolve operates, 65 per cent say having access to shared micromobility options helps them be more physically active in their daily lives.

"It's very encouraging to see people in BC picking up new ways to get around town that help them to stay active and reduce vehicle use," says Leanne Buhler, Head of Evolve. "We want everyone to enjoy their time out on the road, especially with nicer weather around the corner, and we have plenty of great resources available about the proper rules and safety guidelines to help anyone riding e-bikes and e-scooters."

Tips to stay safe on an e-bike or e-scooter

Evolve is sharing safety tips and educational resources for anyone preparing to hit the road or exploring e-bikes or e-scooters for the first time:

Know the rules. Read up on the rules of the road for e-bikes and e-scooters.

Read up on the rules of the road for e-bikes and e-scooters. Plan your route. New riders can search for All Ages and Abilities (AAA) bike routes, which are designed to be safe and comfortable for everyone, including new riders.

New riders can search for All Ages and Abilities (AAA) bike routes, which are designed to be safe and comfortable for everyone, including new riders. Gear up. Put on a helmet, which is required by law, and wear clothing that keeps you visible, such as bright colours and reflective materials.

Put on a helmet, which is required by law, and wear clothing that keeps you visible, such as bright colours and reflective materials. Ride in the bike lane. Ride in dedicated cycling lanes, paved shared pathways, or the shoulder. Riding on the sidewalk isn't allowed.

Ride in dedicated cycling lanes, paved shared pathways, or the shoulder. Riding on the sidewalk isn't allowed. Don't ride under the inﬂuence. Operating an e-bike or e-scooter under the influence of drugs or alcohol is dangerous and illegal.

Operating an e-bike or e-scooter under the influence of drugs or alcohol is dangerous and illegal. No doubling allowed. Devices are designed for solo use only.

Devices are designed for solo use only. Reduce your speed. Stay safe by adjusting your speed. Evolve e-bikes and e-scooters are speed limited to help keep everyone safe.

British Columbia leads on micromobility safety standards

Encouragingly, British Columbia leads on micromobility safety standards for both e-bikes and e-scooters, according to national research by the Traffic Injury Research Foundation. Communities with shared micromobility programs like Evolve reinforce this with safety features such as built-in speed reductions, geofenced areas for slower travel, and mandated no-ride zones.

Evolve invites anyone interested in trying out e-bikes or e-scooters and learning more about how to ride safely to attend an in-person event and to read up on the latest safety guidance created in partnership with HUB Cycling at evo.ca/evolve-safety.

About Evolve E-Bike and E-Scooter Share

Evolve is a turnkey micromobility share program that offers e-bike and e-scooter share services in British Columbia. Created by BCAA and operating alongside Evo Car Share, Evolve operates public and private e-bike and e-scooter share programs in Metro Vancouver, Whistler, Squamish and on Vancouver Island. Businesses, organizations, or municipalities interested in learning more about Evolve E-Bike and E-Scooter Share can reach out at evo.ca/evolve.

About BCAA

Driven by its purpose to move British Columbians forward, BCAA (British Columbia Automobile Association) is a long-standing BC Top Employer (Mediacorp) and provides over 1 in 3 B.C. households with industry leading mobility and protection services including Membership, Insurance, Auto Marketplace, Task Marketplace, Auto Service Centres as well as Evo Car Share and Evolve E-Bike & E-Scooter Share. BCAA invests in programs and initiatives to make a positive impact by protecting the people and province of BC, recognizing that the place we call home is all of Ours to Protect.

SOURCE British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA)

For further information or to set up an interview, please contact: Stephanie Thatcher (she/her), Communication Lead, BCAA / Evo, 604-992-0253, [email protected]; Keiko Jacobs (she/her), Communication Lead, BCAA / Evo, 604-290-6082, [email protected]