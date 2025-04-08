Wild animal vaccination operation in Estrie and Montérégie: The Ministère takes action to combat raccoon rabies in Québec

QUÉBEC, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs is informing residents of the Estrie and Montérégie regions that it will be conducting a vaccine bait distribution operation from April 14 to 24, 2025. This vaccination operation is part of the efforts launched in 2024 to immunize raccoons, skunks and foxes. The objective is to slow the spread of raccoon rabies following the detection of several cases of the disease in raccoons in Québec since December 2024.

During this period, specialists from the Ministère will cover an area of 1,100 km², hand-spreading approximately 75,000 vaccine baits in wooded areas, along stream banks, at the edges of agricultural fields, around abandoned buildings and near garbage cans.

The vaccine bait resembles a greenish ketchup packet or a khaki-green ravioli and gives off a sweet smell that attracts the targeted species. Due to its colour, it blends into the environment and is difficult for humans to spot. Its shell is designed to withstand various weather conditions. To find out what to do if you come across vaccine bait, visit the Québec.ca website and go to the section If you find vaccine bait.

Municipalities targeted by the vaccination operation

The municipalities in the Estrie region targeted for the vaccine bait distribution are Abercorn, Bedford, Brigham, Canton de Bedford, Cowansville, Dunham, Farnham, Frelighsburg, Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge, Pike River, Saint-Armand, Sainte-Sabine, Saint-Ignace-de-Stanbridge, Stanbridge East, Stanbridge Station and Sutton. The municipalities in the Montérégie region targeted by the same operation are Ange-Gardien, Clarenceville, Henryville, Mont-Saint-Grégoire, Noyan, Saint-Alexandre, Sainte-Anne-de-Sabrevois, Sainte-Brigide-d'Iberville, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Saint-Sébastien and Venise-en-Québec.

Call for cooperation from the population of the Haut-Richelieu and the Brome-Missisquoi RCMs

Due to recent rabies cases detected in Québec, the Ministère is asking residents of the Haut-Richelieu and the Brome-Missisquoi RCMs — particularly in communities where rabies cases have been reported or nearby — to take an active part in enhanced surveillance . IResidents are asked to report any dead raccoons, skunks or foxes, or any animals of these species that appear disoriented, injured, unusually aggressive or paralyzed, by calling 1-877-346-6763 or by completing the online report form.

Rabies can be prevented by adopting safe habits

The following guidelines can help reduce the risk of the disease being transmitted to humans:

If you have been bitten or scratched by an animal, or have come into contact with its saliva, clean the wound (even if it appears minor) with soap and water for 10 to 15 minutes, then call Info-Santé 811 promptly to obtain appropriate medical care.

Never approach an unfamiliar animal, even if it appears harmless and healthy. It could bite and transmit rabies. An infected animal may carry the virus and develop symptoms several days or even weeks after being infected.

Never touch a wild animal carcass with your bare hands.

Take steps to avoid attracting wild animals to your property (for example, store outdoor garbage cans out of reach of animals and avoid feeding pets outdoors).

If you are a pet owner, consult a veterinarian to:

Have your dogs or cats vaccinated against rabies and ensure their vaccinations are kept up to date;

Determine whether it is appropriate to vaccinate other animals that go outdoors (e.g., livestock);

Assess the risk of rabies transmission if your pet has been in contact with a wild animal or is showing signs consistent with rabies.

Important: Avoid relocating nuisance animals or animals that appear to be orphaned or injured, as doing so could spread rabies to areas where the disease is not currently present. At this time, the risk of spreading rabies in this way is very high. An animal that appears healthy can carry the virus and develop signs of the disease several weeks—or even months—after being infected.

Quick facts:

Rabies is a contagious and fatal disease that can infect all mammals, meaning it can be transmitted from an infected animal to a human. In addition to raccoon rabies, other rabies variants are present in Québec, notably among bats and, in Nord-du-Québec, among foxes.

Since 2006, following detection of the first case of the disease in Québec, the Plan de lutte contre la rage du raton laveur has been in place. The measures taken under this plan are based on recommendations from an expert committee and are endorsed by an interministerial committee made up of representatives from the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation, and the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs.

For many years, Québec has been working in collaboration with neighbouring American states and Canadian provinces to eliminate raccoon rabies in northeastern North America .

