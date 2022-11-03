LAVAL, QC, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Due to persistent labour shortages creating the inability to meet minimum production thresholds, Whyte's Foods is announcing the closure of its plant in Sainte-Rose, Laval. The plant is due to close on December 30th, 2022.

Over the next few weeks, the company will move its production and equipment to other plants in Quebec (Saint-Louis de Richelieu) and Ontario (Wallaceburg). Although the closure of the Sainte-Rose plant will result in the relocation of certain employees and equipment, the head office will remain in Quebec. However, it will relocate to the distribution center in Sainte-Thérèse.

For Sainte-Rose employees, Whyte's Foods aspires - to the best of its ability - to relocate as many as possible to its other Quebec locations. The company has dedicated resources to help rehire those for whom relocation will not be an option and provide emotional support to those who feel the need. Physical and mental health is and will remain at the heart of Whyte's priorities.

"Employees have always been at the heart of our operations, and it was important to us to provide them with the proper support during this challenging transition." – Claude Briere, SVP of Sales & Marketing

In addition, Whyte's Foods is grateful for the Sainte-Rose community and would like to thank the community of Sainte-Rose for their support along the way.

This difficult decision was necessary to secure the future of the company. Whyte's Foods will continue serving North American and Canadian food service consumers by producing high-quality pickled products.

About Whyte's Food Inc

Whyte's Food Inc is one of the largest North American olive packers, a significant processor of maraschino cherries and a major manufacturer of Dill Pickles, Hot Peppers and Relish. Throughout the company's growth and expansion, Whyte's has maintained its position as a leading importer of fine food products such as Dijon mustard, capers, specialty olives, artichokes, anchovies and much more. Whyte's strives to bring the best of the world to consumers.

