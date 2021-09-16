Why Science? to air on Windspeaker Radio

Bringing science to underserved communities

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Starting this week, Genome Alberta will be sponsoring a series of 2-minute features which will air on the Windspeaker radio network in Alberta.

You will hear prominent members of the indigenous community talking about some aspect of science and how it relates to their culture and community.

The series starts off with a look at CWD (chronic wasting disease) which is a fatal prion disease affecting deer, elk, moose, caribou, and reindeer. This week, Robbie Potts, a Plains Cree and student at the University of Alberta, talks about his role on the chronic wasting disease research team from the perspective of a community hunter.

Other topics to be covered include environmental sustainability, mathematics, STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), and freshwater fish conservation. The series aims to illustrate some of the connections – and the disconnects – between Indigenous science and Western-based science.

You can hear 'Why Science' broadcast on CJWE 88.1, The Raven 89.3, CFWE, or stream CUZIN radio online. The features will air at least 4 times a day (11 am hour, 3 pm hour, 9 pm hour and multiple overnights) on each of the stations on Wednesday and Fridays.

Windspeaker radio is a division of the Aboriginal Multi-Media Society.

About Genome Alberta

Genome Alberta is a publicly funded not-for profit corporation which invests primarily in large-scale genome science research projects and technology platforms focused on areas of strategic importance to the province (human health, forestry, plant and animal agriculture, energy, and environment). By working collaboratively with all levels of government, universities, and industry, Genome Alberta is a catalyst for a strong life sciences sector with social and economic benefits for Alberta and for Canada. We are the only provincial organization focused 100% on genomic-related tools and technology.

