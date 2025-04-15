Accelerating Health Outcomes for Patients Through Precision Medicine and Advancing Genetic Testing in Routine Care

New investments are helping bring technology to patients, making it faster to test, diagnose, or treat health conditions, and improve the delivery of personalized medicine in Alberta and BC.

CALGARY, AB, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Genome Alberta and Genome British Columbia (Genome BC), with support from Government of Alberta and other key partners, are announcing funding for eight new projects to accelerate adoption of new technologies for improving patient care. Through the Healthy Outcomes through Genomic Innovations initiative, these new projects, with a total value of $5.9M, are focussed on near term solutions in the areas of infectious disease, cancer screening & detection, mental health disorders, cardiology and transplants.

"These projects will provide valuable insights to both researchers and healthcare providers, ultimately improving care for patients in western Canada and strengthening our delivery of genomic medicine. We are pleased to make this investment into near-term solutions needed for broader adoption of new technology in our healthcare systems to reach patients faster."

David Bailey, CEO, Genome Alberta

Precision health tailors care to an individual patient's needs using detailed information about their genetics and other biological data together with their medical history, lifestyle and environment. Expanding genomics-based testing into routine care leads to faster diagnosis, more effective personalized treatment, and improved disease prevention while offering cost-effective care.

"This initiative is designed to drive the adoption of genomics-based technologies into clinical practice, focusing on projects that deliver tangible patient benefits in the near future. Whether it's detecting cancer earlier, improving transplant success or tailoring medications to an individual's genetic makeup, these projects are about making healthcare work better for everyone."

Suzanne Gill, President and CEO, Genome BC

Eight new initiatives will bring together top research teams from Alberta and BC and the health authorities in each province to overcome barriers for adoption of new technology to routine patient care, including:

Early-stage detection of lung cancer with a fast, cost-effective, at-home screening test.

with a fast, cost-effective, at-home screening test. Establishing performance criteria for rapid testing of blood stream infections to reduce time needed for life-saving antibiotic prescribing decisions.

to reduce time needed for life-saving antibiotic prescribing decisions. A health economics evaluation of proactive genomic surveillance for early interventions to prevent the spread of multi-drug-resistant bacteria in healthcare environments .

. Improving treatment outcomes and reducing side effects from medications by standardizing reporting of genetic test results helping doctors better tailor doses and medication choices for individual patients.

by standardizing reporting of genetic test results helping doctors better tailor doses and medication choices for individual patients. Safer chemotherapy for children by improving tests that predict severe drug reactions in pediatric cancer patients.

by improving tests that predict severe drug reactions in pediatric cancer patients. Improving kidney transplant success rates by using an improved, non-invasive test to detect signs of organ weakness earlier and more precisely monitor the health of kidneys.

by using an improved, non-invasive test to detect signs of organ weakness earlier and more precisely monitor the health of kidneys. More precise cancer testing with upgrading testing for gene fusions—genetic changes that drive many cancers.

with upgrading testing for gene fusions—genetic changes that drive many cancers. Improved heart failure detection with an earlier and more precise diagnosis of a hereditary condition that can result in heart failure.

Funding for the Healthy Outcomes through Genomic Innovations initiative comes from Genome Alberta – with support from the Government of Alberta and Genome BC, as well as program partners Johnson & Johnson and Roche Diagnostics.

About Genome Alberta

Genome Alberta is working towards a better future through genomics innovation. Our mission is to promote and support genomics solutions to create value and investment opportunities through excellent science, technology and application development, collaborations, and partnerships. We work on priority areas in health, agriculture, environment & energy, and forestry, driving growth across sectors while helping to develop Alberta's next generation of talented innovators.

For more information on Genome Alberta, please visit genomealberta.ca.

About Genome BC

Genome BC is a not-for-profit organization that has advanced genomics research and innovation for nearly 25 years, growing a world-class life sciences sector in BC and delivering sustainable benefits for British Columbia, Canada and beyond. Genome BC has attracted over $1 billion in direct co-investment to the province, which has contributed to funding more than 550 genomics research and innovation projects. These initiatives enhance healthcare and address environmental and natural resource challenges, improving the lives of British Columbians. Genome BC also integrates genomics into society by supporting responsible research and innovation and fostering an understanding and appreciation of the life sciences among educators, students and the public.

www.genomebc.ca

