WHR Global Chooses Recipients of its 2025 Partner in Quality Awards

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- WHR Global (WHR) has announced the winners of its 2025 Partner in Quality Awards. These outstanding supplier partners have demonstrated exceptional customer satisfaction and service excellence throughout 2024. To qualify for this prestigious award, partners must have completed at least 20 transactions in the previous year and ranked within the top one percentile in their service category.

The award recipients listed below have exceeded WHR's expectations in cost management, customer satisfaction, quality, and supply chain management.

We sincerely thank our entire supplier network and recognize these 20 exceptional companies. Their dedication and commitment to excellence have played a vital role in helping WHR Advance Lives Forward® for countless relocated employees.

2025 Partner in Quality Award Winners (in alphabetical order)

Antares Relocation DL (Anywr Group)

Madrid, Spain

BiCortex Languages

Burgos, Spain

Boone's Moving and Storage (Lytle's Transfer)

Tipton, PA, United States

EE Ward Moving & Storage

Grove City, OH, United States

Executive Mobility Group

Schiphol, Netherlands

Expat Relocation Solutions

Dallas, TX, United States

Furnished Quarters

Charlestown, MA, United States

Gosselin Moving

Thörishaus, Switzerland

Home Conseil Relocation S.A.S.

Lyon, France

LARM

Coral Springs, FL, United States

Merchants – A Budd Van Lines Division

Racine, WI, United States

New World Van Lines

Chicago, IL, United States

Paramount Transportation Systems

San Marcos, CA, United States

PNC Bank

Pittsburgh, PA, United States

Relocation Decisions

Oxford, MI, United States

Relo Network Asia

Singapore

Re/Max Partners Relocations

Andover, MA, United States

Suite Home Chicago

Chicago, IL, United States

TTA Relocation

Surrey, United Kingdom

Ward North American

San Antonio, TX, United States

At WHR Global (WHR), we relocate families, not files. We are a private, client-driven global relocation management company known for its best-in-class service delivery and cutting-edge, proprietary technology. Founded over 30 years ago, WHR has offices in the United States, Switzerland, and Singapore, relocating employees to over 100 countries annually. WHR remains a trusted leader in global employee relocation, living by its vision of Advancing Lives Forward® and Making the Complex Simple.

