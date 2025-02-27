WHR Global Chooses Recipients of its 2025 Partner in Quality Awards

News provided by

WHR Global

Feb 27, 2025, 08:02 ET

by WHR GlobalNewsPress Release

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- WHR Global (WHR) has announced the winners of its 2025 Partner in Quality Awards. These outstanding supplier partners have demonstrated exceptional customer satisfaction and service excellence throughout 2024. To qualify for this prestigious award, partners must have completed at least 20 transactions in the previous year and ranked within the top one percentile in their service category.

The award recipients listed below have exceeded WHR's expectations in cost management, customer satisfaction, quality, and supply chain management.

We sincerely thank our entire supplier network and recognize these 20 exceptional companies. Their dedication and commitment to excellence have played a vital role in helping WHR Advance Lives Forward® for countless relocated employees.

2025 Partner in Quality Award Winners (in alphabetical order)

Antares Relocation DL (Anywr Group)
Madrid, Spain

BiCortex Languages
Burgos, Spain

Boone's Moving and Storage (Lytle's Transfer)
Tipton, PA, United States

EE Ward Moving & Storage
Grove City, OH, United States

Executive Mobility Group
Schiphol, Netherlands

Expat Relocation Solutions
Dallas, TX, United States

Furnished Quarters
Charlestown, MA, United States

Gosselin Moving
Thörishaus, Switzerland

Home Conseil Relocation S.A.S.
Lyon, France

LARM
Coral Springs, FL, United States

Merchants – A Budd Van Lines Division
Racine, WI, United States

New World Van Lines
Chicago, IL, United States

Paramount Transportation Systems
San Marcos, CA, United States

PNC Bank
Pittsburgh, PA, United States

Relocation Decisions
Oxford, MI, United States

Relo Network Asia
Singapore

Re/Max Partners Relocations
Andover, MA, United States

Suite Home Chicago
Chicago, IL, United States

TTA Relocation
Surrey, United Kingdom

Ward North American
San Antonio, TX, United States

At WHR Global (WHR), we relocate families, not files. We are a private, client-driven global relocation management company known for its best-in-class service delivery and cutting-edge, proprietary technology. Founded over 30 years ago, WHR has offices in the United States, Switzerland, and Singapore, relocating employees to over 100 countries annually. WHR remains a trusted leader in global employee relocation, living by its vision of Advancing Lives Forward® and Making the Complex Simple. 

Contact WHR Global today for more information on global mobility and corporate relocation services

SOURCE WHR Global

Organization Profile

WHR Global