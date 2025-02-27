WHR Global Chooses Recipients of its 2025 Partner in Quality Awards

News provided byWHR Global
Feb 27, 2025, 08:02 ET
MILWAUKEE, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- WHR Global (WHR) has announced the winners of its 2025 Partner in Quality Awards. These outstanding supplier partners have demonstrated exceptional customer satisfaction and service excellence throughout 2024. To qualify for this prestigious award, partners must have completed at least 20 transactions in the previous year and ranked within the top one percentile in their service category.
The award recipients listed below have exceeded WHR's expectations in cost management, customer satisfaction, quality, and supply chain management.
We sincerely thank our entire supplier network and recognize these 20 exceptional companies. Their dedication and commitment to excellence have played a vital role in helping WHR Advance Lives Forward® for countless relocated employees.
2025 Partner in Quality Award Winners (in alphabetical order)
Antares Relocation DL (Anywr Group)
Madrid, Spain
BiCortex Languages
Burgos, Spain
Boone's Moving and Storage (Lytle's Transfer)
Tipton, PA, United States
EE Ward Moving & Storage
Grove City, OH, United States
Executive Mobility Group
Schiphol, Netherlands
Expat Relocation Solutions
Dallas, TX, United States
Furnished Quarters
Charlestown, MA, United States
Gosselin Moving
Thörishaus, Switzerland
Home Conseil Relocation S.A.S.
Lyon, France
LARM
Coral Springs, FL, United States
Merchants – A Budd Van Lines Division
Racine, WI, United States
New World Van Lines
Chicago, IL, United States
Paramount Transportation Systems
San Marcos, CA, United States
PNC Bank
Pittsburgh, PA, United States
Relocation Decisions
Oxford, MI, United States
Relo Network Asia
Singapore
Re/Max Partners Relocations
Andover, MA, United States
Suite Home Chicago
Chicago, IL, United States
TTA Relocation
Surrey, United Kingdom
Ward North American
San Antonio, TX, United States
At WHR Global (WHR), we relocate families, not files. We are a private, client-driven global relocation management company known for its best-in-class service delivery and cutting-edge, proprietary technology. Founded over 30 years ago, WHR has offices in the United States, Switzerland, and Singapore, relocating employees to over 100 countries annually. WHR remains a trusted leader in global employee relocation, living by its vision of Advancing Lives Forward® and Making the Complex Simple.
Contact WHR Global today for more information on global mobility and corporate relocation services, follow us on LinkedIn or download our Global Mobility Benchmark Report.
