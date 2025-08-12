WHR Global Releases 2025 Global Mobility Benchmark Report

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- WHR Global (WHR), a relocation management company and leader in the global mobility and employee relocation industry, announced the release of its 2025 Global Mobility Benchmark Report. The Global Mobility Benchmark Report received hundreds of respondents from over twenty-nine industries, including manufacturing, high-tech, consumer goods, financial services, and apparel/retail. The benchmark report covered many talent mobility and corporate relocation topics, including:

Which relocation policies and assignment benefits each respondent offered.

Lump sum and managed budget relocation benefits.

Household goods shipments.

Corporate temporary housing.

Departure and destination services.

International permanent transfer and assignment packages.

Relocation home sale benefits, including Guaranteed Buyouts (GBOs), Buyer Value Options (BVOs), and Direct Reimbursement (DR).

Global mobility trends and tax assistance guidance.

Opportunities for relocation cost savings.

"With tri-regional offices in the United States, Switzerland, and Singapore, WHR facilitates employee relocations to over 100 countries annually," said Sean Thrun, Strategic Initiatives Manager at WHR. "This benchmark is designed to empower HR and mobility professionals with actionable insights. By far, this employee relocation benchmark stands out as our most downloaded publication thanks to its depth and relevance across industries. Whether supporting a multinational corporation relocating thousands of employees annually or assisting a company with its first international move, WHR's benchmark data delivers valuable guidance for organizations of all sizes."

The Global Mobility Benchmark Report equips organizations with the insights needed to evaluate and enhance their corporate relocation programs. By comparing relocation benefits against industry standards, companies can ensure they are offering competitive, employee-focused packages that support talent acquisition, retention, and a smooth relocation experience. In addition to benefit comparisons, the report sheds light on region-specific challenges, helping HR and mobility professionals navigate the nuances of global workforce mobility.

"The Global Mobility Benchmark Report shows how relocation programs can achieve cost savings, such as requiring cost estimates and tracking budget-to-actual spend," continued Sean. "Through proactive and holistic benchmarking, WHR continues to provide unparalleled global mobility services to our corporate clients. At the end of the day, it all comes back to employee experience because We Relocate Families, Not Files®."

