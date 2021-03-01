Who Do You Feed4? Canadian Pet Food that Gives Back

"We wanted to contribute to the increased need for pet shelter funding as a result of the pandemic," said Heather McKay, Brand Manager, Nutram. "This led to our heightened awareness of the many charitable causes, both pet and human-related, that could benefit from our support."

As a result, Nutram has decided to launch Feed4, and will be donating $1 for every bag of Nutram sold, large or small, to a local charity selected by each of their Canadian-owned retailers.

"With every bag of Nutram purchased, your dollar supports Canadian nutrition, Canadian farmers, and Canadian retailers," McKay says. "Now, your dollar goes even further to support a charity within your local community. The pandemic has really encouraged us, as Canadians, to support fellow Canadians."

Nutram, exclusively sold in Canadian-owned retailers, has tasked Canadian pet specialty stores to select a charitable cause within their own community as the recipient of their donation.

McKay says they're thrilled to be seeing the wide range of charitable causes being selected by pet specialty stores. "We've seen everything from local dog and cat rescues, to homeless shelters, to child Christmas gift-giving charitable organizations. Everyone has selected organizations that resonate with their own communities."

The Feed4 donations will be backdated to all bags purchased from January 1, 2021 and will continue to accumulate on all Nutram bag purchases for 2021.

To learn more about Feed4, and which local charity your Canadian-owned retailer has chosen to support, visit: www.nutram.com/feed4

About Nutram

Since 1993, Nutram has been a 100% Canadian, family-owned pet wellness company. Taking a holistic approach to pet nutrition, Nutram offers all-natural pet food options for dogs and cats, produced in their privately-owned world-class production facility in Elmira, Ontario. Learn more at www.nutram.com.

SOURCE Nutram Pet Products Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, high resolution images or interview requests, contact Heather McKay, Brand Manager, at [email protected] or (519) 669-6301.

