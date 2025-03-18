sanoLiving releases groundbreaking insights on how expert menopause care improves employee health and company performance

RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - sanoLiving , Canada's only fully national digital health platform for women's midlife care, has released a first-of-its-kind whitepaper demonstrating that comprehensive menopause benefits can help employers manage rising health costs while improving employee well-being and workplace performance.

"Rising benefit costs—driven in part by midlife women's unmet health needs—make menopause support a workplace necessity," said Angela Johnson, CEO of sanoLiving. "When employers provide access to expert care—not just policies and accommodations—women can manage symptoms and stay productive."

Menopause affects every woman, yet its workplace impact is often ignored. One in ten women leave their jobs due to unmanaged symptoms, and in their mid-40s, women have higher disability and drug claims for conditions with symptoms that align with menopause. The data is clear: Employers that invest in real menopause care see measurable results.

sanoLiving's whitepaper analyzes real-world data from thousands of women using sanoMidLife, its virtual health platform offering expert clinicians, personalized treatment plans, coaching, and digital tools. The results show that comprehensive menopause benefits help women manage symptoms, stay engaged, and improve well-being.

Key Findings:

80% experience an improvement in overall quality of life.

54% experience an improvement in mood and emotional well-being.

50% experience an improvement in ability to perform at work.

70% experience an improvement in professional and personal relationships.

The message for employers is clear: Providing menopause benefits isn't just about employee health—it's a strategic business decision. Companies that offer targeted medical care, coaching, and digital tools see stronger workforce performance, which lead to higher retention, and better health outcomes, helping to control rising benefit costs.

To read the sanoLiving whitepaper, click here

About sanoLiving:

sanoLiving is Canada's only fully national digital women's health platform, providing evidence-based virtual care, expert coaching, and in-person navigation. As a leader in midlife and chronic disease care, sanoLiving partners with employers to improve workforce health, reduce healthcare costs, and drive productivity.

