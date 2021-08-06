Whitehorse residents to benefit from improved community infrastructure

WHITEHORSE, YT, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Yukon are taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities to ensure community infrastructure is safe and reliable, while looking ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

The Honourable Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Richard Mostyn, Yukon Minister of Community Services, today announced funding for four community infrastructure projects in the City of Whitehorse.

The first two projects include the refurbishing of three 40-foot buses from the City of Whitehorse's existing fleet, and the replacement of two diesel 40-foot accessible buses. These improvements will help people in Whitehorse access inclusive, efficient and safe public transit services across the city.

A third project will construct a new stormwater main that will increase the City's capacity to manage and treat stormwater. Funding will also go towards upgrading the irrigation system at the Mountain View Golf Course.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $6 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS), the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) and the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Yukon is providing over $2 million to these projects.

"Northern communities are an integral part of our country, and they have been impacted by COVID-19 in unprecedented ways. Investments in community infrastructure projects, like the ones announced today, are essential to the health and well-being of Yukoners. Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada invests in thousands of infrastructure projects in all areas of the country, creating jobs and strengthening communities at a time when it is needed most."

The Honourable Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We are improving our transportation system and helping people get around Whitehorse safely and efficiently through the Investing in Canada Plan. Our strong partnership with the Government of Canada is putting Yukoners to work, helping protect our environment, improving roads and property and is building modern recreational facilities. These projects are making Whitehorse a more vibrant and sustainable community for everyone to enjoy."

The Honourable Richard Mostyn, Yukon Minister of Community Services

"Transportation and infrastructure renewal have both been identified as strategic priorities for City Council, and we are constantly striving to improve the quality of life of Whitehorse residents and visitors. This federal and territorial funding is crucial to us achieving that. We are grateful for the financial assistance from our partners to help complete these important community projects."



His Worship Dan Curtis, Mayor of the City of Whitehorse

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Across Canada, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of has contributed to 3,500 infrastructure projects. The Government of Canada has invested more than $750 million in 115 infrastructure projects across Yukon .

Whitehorse residents to benefit from improved community infrastructure

Joint federal and territorial funding through the Investing in Canada Plan will support four community infrastructure projects in the City of Whitehorse.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $6 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS), the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) and the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Yukon is providing over $2 million to these projects.

Project Information:

Ultimate Recipient Project Name Project Description Funding

Stream Federal

Funding Territorial

Funding City of Whitehorse Selkirk Street Stormwater A new stormwater main and outfall will improve drainage for this Riverdale location of three schools and reduce ponding at a major intersection. GIS $3,184,500 $1,111,500 City of Whitehorse Whitehorse Transit Services: Bus Midlife Refurbishments 2021 - 2023 Midlife refurbishment of three 40-foot buses from the City's existing public transit fleet over the next three years. This includes the installation of new engines, transmissions, and steering components. PTIS $461,250 $153,750 City of Whitehorse Whitehorse Transit Services: Bus Replacement 2021/2022 Replacement of two diesel 40-foot accessible buses within the City's existing fleet. PTIS $937,500 $312,500 Mountain View Golf Club Mountain View Golf Course Irrigation Upgrades Upgrades to the irrigation system of the golf course to increase the reliability of the old system that dates from the late 1980s. CCRIS $1,500,000 $500,000

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Yukon:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/yt-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

