Whitehorse Gold Corp. Virtually Opens The Market

Whitehorse Gold is focused on its Skukum Gold Project located approximately 55 km south of Whitehorse, Yukon. The 170 sq. km project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mount Skukum high-grade gold deposits plus multiple high-priority exploration targets. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, a 50-person camp, 4.8 km of underground workings and a previously operating 300-tpd mill along with a tailings management facility and service buildings. For more information visit: https://www.whitehorsegold.ca/