WHITE SPOT SERVES UP BURGERS WITH A PURPOSE TO SUPPORT BC FAMILIES

The beloved brand encourages families to enjoy BC's Burgers to support BC's kids

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - White Spot, BC's iconic restaurant chain, is turning burgers into a catalyst for change with its latest fundraising initiative in support of Variety – the Children's Charity. From February 18 to 21, $2 from every burger sold – whether for dine-in, or takeout – will go directly toward helping children and youth in BC with disabilities and complex medical needs.

This initiative gives families the opportunity to enjoy White Spot's famous burgers while making a meaningful impact. Every bite supports children and families who rely on Variety for essential programs, services and more that they may not otherwise have access to.

White Spot has been a proud supporter of Variety since 1966, raising more than $2 million through various fundraising efforts. This year's campaign leads into Variety's Show of Hearts Telethon airing on Global BC, Sunday, February 23 – an event White Spot has championed since its inception. Beyond fundraising, White Spot team members also volunteer their time to provide meals to the event crew.

"At White Spot, giving back to the community isn't just something we do – it's part of who we are," said Trent Carroll, president of White Spot. "We're honoured to support Variety's mission and provide our guests with the opportunity to make a real difference, all while enjoying great burgers together." (need quote approval).

Variety plays a crucial role in the lives of BC families, stepping in where healthcare systems may not, to ensure children have access to life-changing support.

"We are incredibly grateful for our longstanding partnership with White Spot," says Andrea Tang, CEO of Variety the Children's Charity. "With deep roots in the BC community, White Spot shares our commitment to making a life-changing impact for children and families. Right now, too many kids are waiting for the critical supports they need to thrive. Thanks to White Spot's generosity, we can reach more families and provide the essential therapies, resources, and equipment kids need—when they need it most. Together, we are changing lives."

For 97 years, White Spot has remained deeply connected to the communities it serves. Supporting children's charities has long been at the heart of the company's values, and this fundraiser is another way guests can be part of that tradition.

From February 18 to 21, White Spot encourages families to pop in, savour their favourite burgers, and be part of something bigger: Helping create brighter futures for kids in need.

Fundraiser Details

From February 18 – 21, $2 from every burger sold (including Hamburger Pirate Paks) for dine-in and takeout at all White Spot restaurants in B.C. will be donated to Variety. Maximum donation of $50,000. Not valid for delivery, at Triple O's, or onboard BC Ferries.

ABOUT WHITE SPOT HOSPITALITY | Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, White Spot is Canada's longest-running restaurant chain. Founded in 1928, when Nat Bailey launched Canada's first drive-in restaurant at Granville and 67th, the 97 year-young chain serves more than 17 million guests annually at 132 White Spot and Triple O's (their premium quick-service restaurants) located throughout B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Asia. Bailey's original vision was to build a restaurant that served the highest quality, unique tasting food and White Spot remains committed to continuing this tradition in each and every meal. White Spot Hospitality is proud to be recognized with the platinum status designation as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, is one of Canada's top 150 iconic brands as awarded by Interbrand Canada, has been awarded a gold medal for excellence in franchising by the Canadian Franchise Association, and is one of B.C.'s Most Loved Brands as recognized by Ipsos. | whitespot.ca tripleos.ca

