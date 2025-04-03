White Spot Makes a Legendary Return to Vancouver International Airport

After a brief hiatus, White Spot is landing back at YVR with a new space that blends contemporary aesthetics with a nod to its B.C. roots. The restaurant features earthy tones of rich greens, warm reds and copper accents, mixed with wood and stone textures, creating a welcoming atmosphere for guests. The location offers a full-service restaurant, lounge, and bar, open daily from 4:00 AM to midnight—perfect to satisfy the cravings of early-morning and late-night travellers alike.

"We are excited to bring White Spot back to YVR, with a renewed fresh look and unique menu designed for the YVR community," said Trent Carroll, President of White Spot. "We're grateful for the opportunity provided by YVR and the involvement of our valued partner, ECG Ventures II, whose shared vision and expertise have played a key role in getting us to opening day. We can't wait to welcome more travellers from B.C. and beyond through our doors to experience the great taste and hospitality White Spot is known for."

The newest White Spot marks the brand's second airport location—the other located at Kelowna International Airport—and the second restaurant collaboration between White Spot and ECG Ventures II, following the opening of Triple O's at YVR early last year.

"ECG Ventures II is thrilled to be part of White Spot landing back at YVR," added Gerry Inglis, CEO of ECG Ventures II. "Our long-standing partnership with the YVR team has paved the way for this exciting new partnership with White Spot. With a shared commitment to hospitality excellence and innovation, we are pleased to bring a unique menu and exceptional dining experience to travellers. This restaurant is more than just a place to eat, it's a reflection of our dedication to quality and service. We look forward to welcoming guests from all over and offering them a taste of an iconic B.C. institution."

Bold New Flavours Meet Classic Comfort

White Spot's newest location features an innovative menu that balances bold, new flavours with the signature dishes that made the restaurant a favourite. In addition to beloved classics like the Legendary Burger, Bacon Cheddar Burger, The Spot's Fish & Chips and more, travellers can enjoy exclusive-to-YVR creations curated by White Spot's Culinary Team, such as Crispy Tofu, Tuna Poke, Wagyu Burgers, and Neapolitan-style Pizza. Guests can also sip on exclusive handcrafted cocktails, craft beer on tap, and refreshing non-alcoholic beverages designed to pair perfectly with their meal. The menu emphasizes fresh, locally sourced ingredients, delivering a memorable dining experience for guests before their journey.

"We're thrilled to welcome back White Spot to YVR," said Eric Pateman, Vice President, Passenger Experience & Chief Experience Officer at YVR. "White Spot returning to its pre-security location underscores YVR's ongoing commitment to offering travellers and visitors a unique experience through local, high-quality brands. With exclusive menu items crafted specifically for YVR, this is an opportunity to experience the best of B.C.'s diverse culinary scene at the airport."

Since 1928, White Spot has been more than just a place to dine–it has embodied the warmth, hospitality and flavours that make B.C. special. Whether travelers are arriving, departing, or simply passing through, White Spot YVR is committed to delivering an exceptional experience through welcoming service, a comfortable atmosphere and a thoughtfully curated menu. For visitors and locals alike, no trip to B.C. is complete without a stop at this legendary B.C. destination.

Golden Ticket Giveaway – April 9

To celebrate the grand opening, White Spot is inviting guests to take part in an exciting Golden Ticket Giveaway on April 9, starting at 12:00 PM (PST). The first 150 guests (19 years or older) will receive an envelope, with a chance to win the Grand Prize: a Great Canadian Getaway Package valued at $3,000, that includes flight credits, a hotel voucher, a White Spot gift card and spending money. Other envelopes will hold special discounts and prizes, ensuring that everyone walks away a winner. Full giveaway details.

Join us at White Spot YVR to experience the brand-new space, savour the delicious menu, and take part in this exciting giveaway.

Visit White Spot at Vancouver International Airport

White Spot is conveniently located in the Domestic Terminal, pre-security at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and is open 4am-midnight daily with all-day breakfast items, lunch and dinner, for dine-in and takeout.

For the latest news about White Spot, register to receive Spot Club emails at whitespot.ca, or become a fan of /whitespot on Facebook or follow @whitespot_restaurants on Instagram.

ABOUT WHITE SPOT HOSPITALITY | Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, White Spot is Canada's longest-running restaurant chain. Founded in 1928, when Nat Bailey launched Canada's first drive-in restaurant at Granville and 67th, the 97-year-young chain serves more than 17 million guests annually at 133 White Spot and Triple O's (their premium quick-service restaurants) located throughout B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Asia. Bailey's original vision was to build a restaurant that served the highest quality, unique tasting food, and White Spot remains committed to continuing this tradition in each and every meal. White Spot Hospitality is proud to be recognized with the platinum status designation as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, is one of Canada's top 150 iconic brands as awarded by Interbrand Canada, has been awarded a gold medal for excellence in franchising by the Canadian Franchise Association, and is one of B.C.'s Most Loved Brands as recognized by Ipsos. | whitespot.ca tripleos.ca

PHOTOS:

For a selection of high-resolution photos download via Google Drive.

SOURCE White Spot Hospitality

MEDIA CONTACTS: White Spot Hospitality, David Comuzzi, Vice President Marketing & Business Development | [email protected]; Cassia Lachance, Communications Manager | [email protected]