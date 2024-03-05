WHITBY, ON, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The future Whitby Sports Complex will be an accessible, net-zero carbon facility after a federal investment of $25 million from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

Announced by MP Ryan Turnbull – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities – and Mayor Elizabeth Roy, the Whitby Sports Complex will be a welcoming space for sport, recreation and cultural programming where the entire community is welcome to come together.

The complex will incorporate features to help all visitors navigate and use it with ease. This includes features such as wheelchair ramps, slip resistant floor finishes, widened automated doorways, ramp access in swimming pools, and barrier-free signage. There will also be gender-neutral and universal washrooms and change rooms.

When complete, the indoor portion of the sports complex will have a twin-pad arena, an aquatics centre, double gymnasium, wellness studio, three-lane walking track, meeting rooms, and arts and cultural spaces.

By building the complex to net-zero carbon standards, Whitby is working to unite its present and future needs with its climate and sustainability commitments.

Quotes

"This is fantastic news for the Town of Whitby and our community. The Whitby Sports Complex will serve our growing community by offering a wide range of athletic, recreational and cultural programs and activities. I have consistently advocated for this meaningful investment from the federal government and know it will ensure the sports complex will be built to net-zero carbon standards, be barrier-free, and inclusive for the entire community."

Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby

"I'm very pleased that the Town of Whitby is receiving substantial funding through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program, to support the new Whitby Sports Complex. This state-of-the-art facility will meet the immediate and future recreation needs of our rapidly growing community as well as the Town's environmental and climate commitments. It will be one of the first multipurpose recreation facilities in Canada to be certified as a LEED Gold and Zero Carbon Building through the Canada Green Building Council. Thank you to the federal government for investing in sustainable, accessible public spaces where people can socialize, stay active, and make community connections."

Elizabeth Roy, Mayor, Town of Whitby

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $25 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The application period for the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed.

