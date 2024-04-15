Whirlpool and Magnusmode Introduce an Empathy-First Approach to Customer Service

Whirlpool Brand and Magnusmode celebrate year three of their partnership with the implementation of new disability inclusion training for Whirlpool retail sales associates

TORONTO, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Whirlpool is proud to announce a collaboration with Magnusmode aimed to ensure an accessible and inclusive experience for customers from the sales floor through to the home.

Through this new offering, retail sales associates will be taught about how leveraging technology can help autistic and neurodivergent people gain independence in their daily lives through the "Disability Empathy Training Module." This new module, developed through a sponsorship with Magnusmode, is a course that puts an empathy-first focus on customer service training.

The module equips trainees with the necessary tools to create an inclusive environment, understand the needs of neurodivergent customers, employ active listening techniques, and effective communication strategies, while also providing examples of harmful and inclusive language and unconscious bias. The course also features interviews with individuals with various disabilities that provide real-life examples to illustrate course concepts.

"As the Exclusive Homecare Sponsor of Magnusmode in Canada, we're thrilled to announce the third year of our ongoing collaboration with the introduction of the Disability Empathy Training Module," said Mareike Greve, Senior Manager of Brand Experience at Whirlpool Canada. "Whirlpool is committed to providing an inclusive environment for all its customers and employees and by introducing the Empathy Training Module for retail sales associates, we can help better ensure a culture of empathy and understanding that benefits all."

The training module will be tailored to retail locations, identifying unique barriers to inclusion in various retail environments. Magnusmode will be responsible for oversight and management of the project from start to finish, including development and design required for the implementation process. Upon completion, a custom-designed course completion badge will be provided to all trainees to build pride and employee engagement around accessibility.

To find out more about the sponsorship between Whirlpool and Magnusmode, please visit: www.whirlpool.ca/en_ca/magnusmode .

About Magnusmode

Magnusmode's mission is to create practical tools that improve everyday experiences and enable neurodiverse people to participate in the world in ways that are meaningful to them. Founder Nadia Hamilton was inspired by her autistic brother to create Magnusmode and the award-winning app, MagnusCards. MagnusCards is an innovative app that provides digital, step-by-step visual guides (in the form of collectible Card Decks) to support home and community living for autistic and neurodiverse people worldwide. Each Card Deck is sponsored by enterprise clients including Whirlpool, Trader Joe's, CIBC, Kraft Heinz, M&T Bank, New York City Transit, NJ Transit, San Francisco International Airport, GIANT Food Stores, and A&W who offer MagnusCards to make their products and services autism-friendly. Companies across North America have joined the Inclusion Revolution!

About Whirlpool Brand

For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that allow you to customize the way you wash and offer the latest in connected technologies. Whirlpool Canada and its Whirlpool brand are part of Whirlpool Corporation, a leading appliance manufacturer committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.ca/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolcanada or Twitter at @whirlpool_ca. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com.

