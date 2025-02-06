Three Years in the Making, the Buttery Yellow Invites Warmth and Connection, Making Every Space Feel Like a Comforting and Welcoming Home

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, KitchenAid reveals its 2025 Colour of the Year: Butter. Butter is a soft, energizing yellow with a creamy, satin finish that spreads warm flavours and cherished memories to the table, creating a heartwarming atmosphere.

KITCHENAID UNVEILS ITS 2025 COLOUR OF THE YEAR: BUTTER – THE COLOUR THAT IS PROVEN TO EVOKE NOSTALGIA (CNW Group/Whirlpool Canada LP)

"More than half of consumers connect a buttery yellow colour with comforting homemade meals1. As the KitchenAid® Stand Mixer has been a staple in kitchens for generations, the 2025 Colour of the Year selection goes hand in hand with the nostalgic feeling we get thinking back on memories of cooking with our loved ones," said Chad Ries, Global Brand Marketing Director at KitchenAid Small Appliances. "Butter gives off an indulgent, comforting and inviting feeling through its modern and energizing yellow that invites makers to savour the moment."

Butter is the seventh installment of the KitchenAid® Colour of the Year Program. Since introducing the first Stand Mixer colours in 1955, KitchenAid has championed the power of colour to fuel creativity, and today the brand's Colour of the Year taps global trends to capture the current moment and inspire makers around the world.

"When creating Butter, we were inspired by warmth and the sense of nostalgia," said Brittni Pertijs, Colour, Finish, and Material Manager at Whirlpool. "We knew we wanted the colour to feel like a warm embrace and compared to other colours, we found that yellow is significantly more likely to evoke feelings of warmth and joy1. In the colour development phase, we worked hard to ensure Butter captured these emotions while also feeling fresh and modern in the home."

The Artisan Stand Mixer is now available on KitchenAid.ca .

Artisan ® Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (available in Butter) KSM195PSBT– MSRP $544.99 2

Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (available in Butter)

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.ca or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAid_ca .

_______________________________ 1 Source: An online Ipsos survey in US, UK, MX, DE, CA, AUS (n=1,000 per country), gen pop, 18 years of age and older. Data is nationally representative by age, gender, race/ethnicity and region. The survey was fielded between September 27 - October 1, 2024.

2MSRP is manufacturer's suggested retail price. Dealer alone determines actual retail and advertised prices.

SOURCE Whirlpool Canada LP

Media Contact: Leah Nicholls, [email protected]