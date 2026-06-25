While Many Kids Count Down to Summer, Some Families Are Counting Every Dollar for September

Backpack Angels Campaign aims to equip 1,500 Calgary students with the tools they need for a successful school year

CALGARY, AB, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - As students across Calgary count down the days until summer break, some families are already worrying about the backpacks and school supplies their children will need when classes resume in September.

For families facing rising living costs, back-to-school expenses can place significant pressure on household budgets.

The Salvation Army Backpack Program (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Alberta and Northern Territories Division)

For the past 15 years, The Salvation Army's Backpack Angels Campaign has helped ensure Calgary students start the school year with confidence by providing backpacks filled with essential school supplies for students from Kindergarten through Grade 12. Last year, the campaign distributed 1,200 backpacks to local children. This year, The Salvation Army is increasing its goal to 1,500 backpacks to meet the growing need in the community.

Throughout the summer, The Salvation Army relies on the generosity of the community to help fund and fill backpacks so they can be distributed to students in August, ensuring children are prepared and confident before the first day of school.

"Starting a new school year can be daunting, but a new backpack filled with fun and essential school supplies is empowering--it's a small thing that makes a big difference," said Executive Director Cliff Wiebe . "The Backpack Angels Campaign helps students begin the school year with confidence while easing some of the financial pressure families may be facing."

Thanks to a generous $35,000 contribution from the Prosser Charitable Foundation, every donation made through the Backpack Angels Campaign will help build on that investment, bringing the campaign closer to its goal of providing 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies. Community support remains essential to help fill the backpacks with much-needed items, including calculators, geometry kits and over-the-ear headphones.

How to Help

Make a financial donation to help purchase backpacks, fill supply gaps and ensure every child receives the tools they need to start the school year with confidence.

Host a Backpack Drive. The Salvation Army can provide collection boxes, campaign signage and Backpack Angel tags to make workplace and community drives easy and impactful.

To learn more about becoming a Backpack Angel, contact [email protected].

About the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882. Today, it is the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country, offering hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries worldwide.

We believe in the transformative power of a helping hand--empowering people to move forward, no matter where they're starting from. With open doors, open minds, and open hearts, The Salvation Army provides personalized and practical support to those experiencing poverty, homelessness, addiction, food insecurity, and other complex challenges.

Our services include hunger relief through food banks and meal programs; shelter and housing support; addiction rehabilitation; long-term and palliative care; and life-skills development such as budgeting and cooking. We also offer children and youth programming, including after-school activities, camps, school nutrition programs, and Christmas assistance such as hampers and toys.

Supported by generous donors, volunteers, and community partners, The Salvation Army meets people in their moment of need--and stays with them for the journey ahead. When you give to The Salvation Army, you're investing in renewed hope, restored dignity, and a stronger future for individuals and families in your community.

News releases, articles, and updated information can be found at www.SalvationArmy.ca.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Alberta and Northern Territories Division

Media Contact: Sara Djellal, Public Relations Officer, [email protected], (403) 880-3015