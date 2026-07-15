Rising Costs Shouldn't Cancel Summer: Overnight Camp Spaces Still Available for Edmonton Kids

EDMONTON, AB, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - As families across Alberta continue to feel the pressure of rising living costs, The Salvation Army is giving hope to parents that every child can experience summer camp, regardless of their family's financial situation.

Registration is still open for overnight camps at Pine Lake Camp, with financial assistance available to help ensure cost isn't a barrier to a summer filled with adventure, friendship, confidence, and lifelong memories.

"We know many families are facing impossible choices," said Capt. Daniel Rowe. "No child should have to miss out on the opportunity to make lifelong memories because of financial hardship. If cost is a concern, we encourage families to reach out, we're here to help."

Located just east of Red Deer, The Salvation Army's Pine Lake Camp offers children an unforgettable week of swimming, campfires, outdoor adventures, team activities, and new friendships in a safe and welcoming environment.

Edmonton families are encouraged to register. Up to 90% subsidies are available for families who need financial support.

For more information or to register, visit www.pinelakecamp.ca or call (587) 643-8409

Note: Broadcast-quality b-roll, camp footage, photos, and interviews with Salvation Army representatives are available for media use. Media assets can be accessed here LINK

About the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882. Today, it is the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country, offering hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries worldwide.

We believe in the transformative power of a helping hand--empowering people to move forward, no matter where they're starting from. With open doors, open minds, and open hearts, The Salvation Army provides personalized and practical support to those experiencing poverty, homelessness, addiction, food insecurity, and other complex challenges.

Our services include hunger relief through food banks and meal programs; shelter and housing support; addiction rehabilitation; long-term and palliative care; and life-skills development such as budgeting and cooking. We also offer children and youth programming, including after-school activities, camps, school nutrition programs, and Christmas assistance such as hampers and toys.

Supported by generous donors, volunteers, and community partners, The Salvation Army meets people in their moment of need--and stays with them for the journey ahead. When you give to The Salvation Army, you're investing in renewed hope, restored dignity, and a stronger future for individuals and families in your community.

News releases, articles, and updated information can be found at www.SalvationArmy.ca.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Alberta and Northern Territories Division

Media Contact: Sara Djellal, Public Relations Officer, [email protected], (403) 880-3015