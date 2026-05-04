Ten Years After "The Beast," Salvation Army Reflects and Prepares for Future Emergencies

FORT MCMURRAY, AB, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canada marks Emergency Preparedness Week, The Salvation Army is reflecting on the 10-year anniversary of the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfires through the firsthand experiences of those who responded on the ground.

In a recent podcast marking the anniversary, members of The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) shared what it was like to arrive in Fort McMurray in the aftermath of the wildfire, which forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate.

Emergency Disaster Services (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Alberta and Northern Territories Division)

"Driving through the city was like someone had dropped a bombshell," said Captain Ian Scott, who was deployed during the Fort McMurray wildfire response.

The Salvation Army provided meals, hydration, and emotional and spiritual care to evacuees and first responders. This support became a consistent presence during a time of significant uncertainty. A decade later, those experiences continue to shape how EDS teams prepare for and respond to disasters across Canada.

"Every response teaches us something," said Scott. "It's about being ready to step in, support communities, and adapt quickly to whatever the situation requires."

Today, as the region monitors evolving spring conditions, the importance of preparedness remains top of mind. Situations like the ice jam along the Athabasca River, with overland flooding creating the potential for an evacuation, reinforce the need for readiness at every level, from coordinated emergency response to community awareness and volunteer support.

As communities across the Prairies and Northern Canada face increasingly unpredictable conditions, including wildfires and flooding, The Salvation Army is encouraging Canadians to take simple steps to prepare, stay informed, and consider how they can play a role in supporting their communities.

Volunteers are critical to The Salvation Army's emergency response efforts, supporting everything from meal service and logistics to emotional and spiritual care during times of crisis. There is an ongoing need for trained volunteers who are ready to respond when disasters strike. To volunteer visit Salvationarmy.ca/EDS

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882. Today, it is the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country, offering hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries worldwide.

We believe in the transformative power of a helping hand, empowering people to move forward no matter where they are starting from. With open doors, open minds, and open hearts, The Salvation Army provides personalized and practical support to those experiencing poverty, homelessness, addiction, food insecurity, and other complex challenges.

Our services include hunger relief through food banks and meal programs, shelter and housing support, addiction rehabilitation, long term and palliative care, and life skills development such as budgeting and cooking. We also offer children and youth programming, including after school activities, camps, school nutrition programs, and Christmas assistance such as hampers and toys.

Supported by generous donors, volunteers, and community partners, The Salvation Army meets people in their moment of need and stays with them for the journey ahead. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in renewed hope, restored dignity, and a stronger future for individuals and families in your community.

News releases, articles, and updated information can be found at www.SalvationArmy.ca.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Alberta and Northern Territories Division

To interview Captain Scott, media may contact: Sara Djellal, [email protected], (403) 880-3015