Saving Lives, Restoring Hope

Man Van brings free cancer screening to vulnerable men in downtown Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Salvation Army is proud to partner with the Edmonton Community Foundation and the Prostate Cancer Centre's Man Van, Alberta's mobile men's health clinic, to provide free prostate cancer screening for men who may face barriers to accessing life-saving health care. The clinic takes place:

Date: Tuesday, July 14, 11 a.m. -2 p.m. Where: Edmonton Centre of Hope, 9304 103A Avenue NW, Edmonton.

Note: Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack will attend the clinic between 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

The Man Van delivers free prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood testing to men between the ages of 40 and 70. The simple blood test takes only a few minutes and can help detect prostate cancer early, often before symptoms appear. The Man Van has provided mobile screening services across Alberta for more than a decade and has screened tens of thousands of men, helping improve access to potentially life-saving early detection.

Prostate cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers among men. Early detection can significantly improve treatment outcomes and quality of life.

The Salvation Army's Edmonton Centre of Hope offers more than a place to stay--it provides a pathway forward. Serving adults 18 and older, with a growing trend of 58+ seniors, the Transitional Housing Program combines safe and stable housing with individualized support, helping residents develop the skills, confidence, and community connections needed to secure and maintain long-term housing. In 2025, 595 individuals were served with 26% making a full transition to independent living.

"Together, we are saving lives through early detection, compassionate care, and accessible health services. Our organizations share a commitment to meeting people where they are, offering practical support when it matters most. By bringing prostate cancer screening directly to our community, we're not only helping identify serious health concerns earlier, we're giving men hope, dignity, and a chance for a healthier future."

-- Major Steven Barrett, Associate Executive Director, Edmonton Centre of Hope

About the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882. Today, it is the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country, offering hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world.

We believe in the transformative power of a helping hand--empowering people to move forward, no matter where they're starting from. With open doors, open minds, and open hearts, The Salvation Army provides practical, personalized support to those facing poverty, homelessness, addiction, food insecurity, and other complex challenges.

Our services include hunger relief through food banks and meal programs; shelter and housing support; addiction rehabilitation; long-term and palliative care; and life-skills development such as budgeting and cooking. We also offer children and youth programming, including after-school activities, camps, school nutrition, and Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys.

Supported by generous donors, volunteers, and community partners, The Salvation Army meets people in their moment of need--and stays with them for the journey ahead. When you give to The Salvation Army, you're investing in renewed hope, restored dignity, and a stronger future for overlooked individuals and families in your community.

More information can be found at SalvationArmy.ca.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Alberta and Northern Territories Division

Media may contact: Bernadette DeSantis, Cell: 780.220.6007, [email protected]