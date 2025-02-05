Where tradition meets the future of work: 'Southwestern Ontario's Top Employers' for 2025 are announced

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The economy of Southwestern Ontario, a long-settled region known for its rich history and roots in agriculture and the automotive industry, is changing alongside the shifting landscape of work. Employers in the area are moving forward with new initiatives to attract and retain the best and brightest employees to ensure that they can stay at the forefront of these changes. The best of these initiatives were recognized today as Southwestern Ontario's Top Employers (2025) were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"What stands out is the wide variety of industries here," says Richard Yerema, executive editor at the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "There's something for everyone in a region that's livable, affordable, and steeped in history. The vibrant towns and picturesque landscapes create a unique, welcoming atmosphere."

Now in its second year, Southwestern Ontario's Top Employers reflects the diverse range of industries that drives the region's success, from energy providers and healthcare to financial institutions and tech innovators. While many of this year's winners continue to offer traditional benefits, such as defined benefit pension plans – increasingly rare in today's workplaces – this year's selections demonstrate a strong commitment to employee well-being, professional development, and family-friendly workplace policies. Many prioritize wellness through increased investments in mental health support, which is an encouraging trend – especially in sectors where the benefit was less common, such as manufacturing. Additionally, a large proportion of winners provide maternity leave top-ups and parental leave, reflecting an encouraging shift toward more inclusive and supportive workplaces.

"The shift from maternity leave to broader parental leave policies marks significant progress," Yerema adds. "While Southwestern Ontario employers are adopting these changes more gradually than some other regions, this change is a positive development for employees and employers alike."

The region proves that progress and tradition can coexist. By offering innovative workplace policies while maintaining its strong sense of history and community, Southwestern Ontario will continue to attract talent and drive economic growth.

In choosing the winners, editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the national project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for each winner, providing transparency in the selection and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer, public or private sector, with its head office or principal place of business in Southwestern Ontario, which generally corresponds to the traditional 519 telephone area code.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

The full list of Southwestern Ontario's Top Employers (2025) was announced today on the competition's homepage. Detailed 'reasons for selection' explaining why each of this year's winners was chosen, with dozens of stories and photos of their initiatives, were released today by the editors at the same site.

